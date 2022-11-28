Manual scalper

PRICE WILL BE RAISED EVERY MONTH...

Scalp Assistant is a support EA that simplifies trading process.

- Place multiple order at desired position 

- Auto pending order chasing to price current

- Auto Trailing Stop

- Auto TP on profit

- Set TP and SL at one click

- Simplified Information

- Get started easily

I will post more assistant series EA in the future, drop me a message if you have any question or suggestion at pipsstalker1507@gmail.com


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5 (1)
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Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
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Gold Horizon Scalper
Hong Zi Kian
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This EA runs a combination of Arbitrage and Martingale Ratio Hedging strategy, it scalp through space and leaving behind rebalance orders to keep costs close to current price. The Gold Horizon EA is best for XAUUSD, it works well for pairs with high volatility. I use the strategy in live trading account and it is giving me favorable return every season. I am running this strategy under: https://one.exness-track.com/a/da94m0j8kb You are welcome to send me any inquiry at: pipsstalker1507@gmail.com
Cross Period MA Map
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Indicators
The Cross Period Moving Average Support Resistant Map puts multiple latest updated MA value in the same window. Useful for trend and breakout traders to identify support and resistance at a glance. Highlighted with multiple line width for each period. MA type : SMA MA price : candle close price MA periods: H1 , H4 , D1 , W1 , MN **if you have any enquiry, contact me at : pipsstalker1507@gmail.com
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