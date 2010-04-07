Manual scalper
- Utilitaires
- Hong Zi Kian
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Scalp Assistant is a support EA that simplifies trading process.
- Place multiple order at desired position
- Auto pending order chasing to price current
- Auto Trailing Stop
- Auto TP on profit
- Set TP and SL at one click
- Simplified Information
- Get started easily
I will post more assistant series EA in the future, drop me a message if you have any question or suggestion at pipsstalker1507@gmail.com