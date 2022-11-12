Pivot MultiScanner

5

Multi-Asset Forex Scanner



This indicator allows you to scan multiple assets at once, sending you configurable alerts when any asset touches daily pivot levels 1, 2 or 3.

The original code was just modified to send alerts to MT4 Desktop, MT4 Mobile or Email. (Credits for the original code go to Carlos Oliveira)

In order to receive mobile or Email alerts you must configure Notifications and Email sections in the MT4 platform.

In addition to pivots, this indicator also shows ATR, Volume, RSI, Stochastic, ADX and Moving Average levels. All of them configurable!


How do I use the alerts?

Typically when assets reach support or resistance level (pivot) 3 they usually make corrections. This is just a probability, it is not always the case, please take precautions and do your trading with other analysis.



See also my other products here:

Reviews 1
domcf88
65
domcf88 2024.10.16 12:50 
 

A great free tool. Deserves more credit. Well done bro.

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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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TradeManager 1.0   is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 y 5 that streamlines real-time trade management. Through a graphical control panel, you can send market and pending orders, move stop losses to breakeven, and automatically calculate position size based on your risk settings. Below is a comprehensive overview of its features and input parameters. Key Features Market Orders & Pending Orders BUY/SELL Buttons : Instantly open long or short positions at market. BUY STOP / SELL STOP / BUY LIMI
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domcf88
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domcf88 2024.10.16 12:50 
 

A great free tool. Deserves more credit. Well done bro.

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