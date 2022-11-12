Pivot MultiScanner

5

Multi-Asset Forex Scanner



This indicator allows you to scan multiple assets at once, sending you configurable alerts when any asset touches daily pivot levels 1, 2 or 3.

The original code was just modified to send alerts to MT4 Desktop, MT4 Mobile or Email. (Credits for the original code go to Carlos Oliveira)

In order to receive mobile or Email alerts you must configure Notifications and Email sections in the MT4 platform.

In addition to pivots, this indicator also shows ATR, Volume, RSI, Stochastic, ADX and Moving Average levels. All of them configurable!


How do I use the alerts?

Typically when assets reach support or resistance level (pivot) 3 they usually make corrections. This is just a probability, it is not always the case, please take precautions and do your trading with other analysis.



See also my other products here:

domcf88
64
domcf88 2024.10.16 12:50 
 

A great free tool. Deserves more credit. Well done bro.

