Thunder Scalper Pr

Buy and Sell Targets Indicator

You can see the buying and selling goals in the box and they are inevitably achieved.

It consists of three lines: the first green color sets buying targets, the second red color sets selling targets, and the third blue color is the average price.

Trading Method

For Buy Trade:

The entry point will be where the wavy blue line  (representing the average price) is 'broken' by the ascending 'Buy' candle from beneath

Please wait until the next candle appears to enter into a Buy Trade.

For Sell Trade:

When the wavy blue line (average price) is broken from the top by the descending "Sell" Candle.

Please wait until the next candle appears to enter into a Sell Trade.

Take Profit

The 2 Boxes showing "Buy Goals" and "Sell Goals" each display TP1, TP2 and TP3 respectively.

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All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
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Buy and Sell Targets Indicator You can see the buying and selling goals in the box and they are inevitably achieved. It consists of three lines: the first green color sets buying targets, the second red color sets selling targets, and the third blue color is the average price. Trading Method For Buy Trade: The entry point will be where the wavy blue line  (representing the average price) is 'broken' by the ascending 'Buy' candle from beneath Please wait until the next candle appears to ent
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This offer is limited to a temporary period. Entry signal :follow the blue arrow for a buy trade and the Pink for a sell. Buy Trade: When the blue arrow appears, you wait until the candle completely finishes. Then you enter into a Buy Trade as soon as the next candle appears. Now wait until you hit TP1 from the Buy Goals box, then close the trade with a profit. Sell Trade: When the Pink arrow appears, you wait until the candle completely finishes  Then you enter into a Buy Trade as soon as the n
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asifhpatwary
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asifhpatwary 2023.08.25 21:43 
 

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