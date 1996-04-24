Thunder Scalper

Buy and Sell Targets Indicator


You can see the buying and selling goals in the box and they are inevitably achieved.


It consists of three lines: the first green color sets buying targets, the second red color sets selling targets, and the third blue color is the average price.


Trading Method


For Buy Trade:


The entry point will be where the wavy blue line  (representing the average price) is 'broken' by the ascending 'Buy' candle from beneath


Please wait until the next candle appears to enter into a Buy Trade.


For Sell Trade:


When the wavy blue line (average price) is broken from the top by the descending "Sell" Candle.


Please wait until the next candle appears to enter into a Sell Trade.



Take Profit


The 2 Boxes showing "Buy Goals" and "Sell Goals" each display TP1, TP2 and TP3 respectively.

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Mr Fares Mohammad Alabdali
Indicators
Buy and Sell Targets Indicator You can see the buying and selling goals in the box and they are inevitably achieved. It consists of three lines: the first green color sets buying targets, the second red color sets selling targets, and the third blue color is the average price. Trading Method For Buy Trade: The entry point will be where the wavy blue line  (representing the average price) is 'broken' by the ascending 'Buy' candle from beneath Please wait until the next candle appears to enter int
Start Thunder Enter
Mr Fares Mohammad Alabdali
Indicators
This offer is limited to a temporary period. Entry signal :follow the blue arrow for a buy trade and the Pink for a sell. Buy Trade: When the blue arrow appears, you wait until the candle completely finishes. Then you enter into a Buy Trade as soon as the next candle appears. Now wait until you hit TP1 from the Buy Goals box, then close the trade with a profit. Sell Trade: When the Pink arrow appears, you wait until the candle completely finishes  Then you enter into a Buy Trade as soon as the
ATM800Thunder
Mr Fares Mohammad Alabdali
Experts
This offer is limited to a temporary period 10 years watching the strategy. and 5 years trying to make it a reality, I mean programmatically. And now I put it as a robot. Signal tracking expert 7 days Every 10,000, the maximum limit is 3 lots Every 1,000 has a maximum limit of 0.30 lots , 250 profit 30m ,1H ,4H Settings lot = 0.15 / 0.30 / 0.90 /1.80 /2.70 /3.6 = It's up to you, dear Take Profit= 25 / 20 /18 /16 /14 =It's up to you, dear Stop Loss=0 Target Equity up = ( 14000 )The amount to whic
Moving Autumn MT4
Mr Fares Mohammad Alabdali
Experts
Easy and simple,  Moving A utumn MT4 . You're the boss, watch, smile. Recommendations: Currency pair: GBPUSD ,EURUSD ,XAUUSD. Use Currency : One . Timeframe: H4 Minimum lots: 0.15 Platform: MetaTrader 4  Profit : 250  -200  Minimum deposit : $1000 IMPORTANT:   It is very impoportant to use LOW SPREAD accounts for best results ! VPS recommended  Committed to Continuous Improvement: We are dedicated to continually optimizing and enhancing our to provide you with the best possible trading experi
Start Thunder Enter5
Mr Fares Mohammad Alabdali
Indicators
This offer is limited to a temporary period. Entry signal :follow the blue arrow for a buy trade and the Pink for a sell. Buy Trade: When the blue arrow appears, you wait until the candle completely finishes. Then you enter into a Buy Trade as soon as the next candle appears. Now wait until you hit TP1 from the Buy Goals box, then close the trade with a profit. Sell Trade: When the Pink arrow appears, you wait until the candle completely finishes  Then you enter into a Buy Trade as soon as the n
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