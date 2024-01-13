DG Price Alerts MT4

Stay ahead of market movements with precision and efficiency using DG Price Alerts, a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed for traders who demand accuracy and flexibility. This powerful tool is crafted to provide instant notifications when price levels are touched or breached, ensuring that you never miss a crucial market opportunity.

Key Features:

  1. User-Friendly Interface:

    • Seamlessly navigate through our intuitive graphical user interface.
    • Effortlessly set up alerts by placing horizontal lines, trend lines, or rectangles on your chart.

  2. Versatile Alert Options:

    • Receive on-screen pop-up alerts, ensuring you're informed without missing a beat.
    • Choose audible alerts to catch market movements even when you're away from your screen.
    • Stay connected on the go with phone notifications, keeping you in control at all times.

  3. Customizable Alerts:

    • Tailor your alerts based on your trading strategy – opt for price touch or price break alerts.
    • Easily adjust parameters through the indicator's graphical interface for personalized notifications.

  4. Compatibility:

    • Seamless integration with MetaTrader 4, the preferred platform for forex traders worldwide.
    • Works effortlessly with horizontal lines, trend lines, and rectangles for maximum versatility.

  5. Efficient Execution:

    • Swiftly respond to market changes by clicking on the chart object of your choice.
    • Streamlined process ensures quick access to the Price Alert Pro GUI for immediate alert customization.

  6. Reliability and Precision:

    • Benefit from accurate alerts, helping you make informed decisions in real-time.
    • Developed by seasoned traders and industry experts for maximum reliability.


DG Price Alerts empowers you to trade with confidence, offering a customizable and responsive solution to enhance your market analysis. Elevate your trading experience by ensuring you are always informed of critical price movements.

Don't miss out on potential profits – invest in this product today and take control of your trading journey.



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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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DG Equity Monitor
David Mugo Gathaga
Utilities
DG Equity Monitor is a useful tool that keeps track of the daily transactions made on the account. The EA automatically and instantly closes all the trades running based on two conditions: 1. If the daily profit target is hit. 2. If the maximum drawdown is reached. An alert is sent immediately one of the above conditions are met. Parameters: Show Account Info -Choose whether or not to display the Account Info on the chart. Show Pop Up Alert -Show alert on chart when either condition 1 or 2 are
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pllm2708
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pllm2708 2026.04.15 05:09 
 

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daggi22
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daggi22 2024.10.25 15:32 
 

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