The News Banker

This MT4 Script is for Trading News releases.
You drop  this script onto the currency pair that you are trading one minute before the news release and set lot size, TP and stop loss level and just wait to close orders.

You will be trading this Following Events:
AUD Interest rate. AUD Retail Sales.
EUR Interest Rate. GBP Interest Rate.
USD Interest Rate. CAD Interest Rates.
GBP multiple Events(Services, Construction, Manufacturing PMIs)
NZD Electronic Card Retail Sales
USD CPI, this is a money maker.

News trading is one of the most difficult disciplines – but it can also be one of the most profitable ones if you know the right method. It is true, nobody can predict figures delivered by a major news event like NFP or ECB decisions. And even if you knew the results – nobody knows how the market will react to the news. In fact, most of the time there are as many reasons for the market coming out bullish as there are for a bearish result.

Input Parameters
  • Lot size, Take Profit and Stop Loss.

The EA performs the following tasks
  • takes into account the currency pair you are trading
  • takes into account the news being released
  • calculates entry points and sets orders based on the volume


You just set TP, SL and Lot size and the Algorithm will do the rest.

If you want to trade the news events that I'll be trading then check my Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/01A8FA2244EAD801


Requirements
Trading pairs          All Fores pairs
Time-frame             M1 for tracking. See when to Get out.
Minimum deposit    Whatever your broker allows
Leverage                1:1000 or More
Brokers                  Hedging ECN account. Low spreads and zero stops level


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MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
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