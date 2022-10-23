Forex Master Expert Advisors

My EA does not use any martingale or grid functionalities and follows a logical automatic concept.

EA used one day one trade logic.

Forex Master EA finds its direction in the real data analysis and then follows this trend for the day. This expert advisor is designed to trade these trends especially in EURUSD pair M15.

Recommended pair: EURUSD

Timeframe :M15

EA also has News Filter Option for users who do not want to trade in News Times.









MT4 Version is HERE

