MA Crosses Show

Hello.

Another free indicator from Sepehr! ;) You can determine the trend with this tool.

Using crosses of two Moving averages, you can say that the trend is going to be bullish or bearish; A fast-moving average and a slow one.

When the fast-moving crosses up the slow-moving, it's going to be an uptrend and when it crosses down the slow-moving, it means that you are going to have a downtrend.

That's easy ;)

Hope to enjoy it

Sepehr(Faran)