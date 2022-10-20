MA Crosses Show
- Faran Ataeiraveshti
- Version: 1.0
Hello.
Another free indicator from Sepehr! ;) You can determine the trend with this tool.
Using crosses of two Moving averages, you can say that the trend is going to be bullish or bearish; A fast-moving average and a slow one.
When the fast-moving crosses up the slow-moving, it's going to be an uptrend and when it crosses down the slow-moving, it means that you are going to have a downtrend.
That's easy ;)
Hope to enjoy it
Sepehr(Faran)
