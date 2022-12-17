Gold Fish Indicator

3

Thank you for your interest in "Goldfish Indicator".

I have been trading since 2008. I usually trade on Renko chart in reversal pattern with Goldfish Indicator.

If you share your vps details with me, I will connect your account (Live/Demo). To get proper results copy my trades for at least 30 days.

Minimum Deposit: $1000

Leverage: 100:1

Profit Target: Monthly average profit target is 10% to 20%+/-

Draw-down: The average drawdown is 10% to 20% Risk


Warning: Trading financial products on margin carries a high degree of risk and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed the initial investment. Please ensure you fully understand the risks and take appropriate care to manage your risk.

Reviews 16
Dhayatama
335
Dhayatama 2026.04.16 09:40 
 

good indicator. Thank you Mr. Thangal.

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Dhayatama
335
Dhayatama 2026.04.16 09:40 
 

good indicator. Thank you Mr. Thangal.

Tim Marco Talarowski
651
Tim Marco Talarowski 2025.02.14 10:47 
 

garbage ...

Sameer Valiyakath
129
Sameer Valiyakath 2022.12.28 13:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Shihabuddeen Koya Thangal
3101
Reply from developer Shihabuddeen Koya Thangal 2022.12.28 13:34
Thanks
robinerissn
15
robinerissn 2022.12.25 15:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

laurentillano
14
laurentillano 2022.12.25 15:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

hengyen
15
hengyen 2022.12.25 05:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Shihabuddeen Koya Thangal
3101
Reply from developer Shihabuddeen Koya Thangal 2022.12.25 05:55
Thank you
santosantao11
15
santosantao11 2022.12.25 05:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Shihabuddeen Koya Thangal
3101
Reply from developer Shihabuddeen Koya Thangal 2022.12.25 05:55
Thank
suhana121
14
suhana121 2022.12.24 17:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Shihabuddeen Koya Thangal
3101
Reply from developer Shihabuddeen Koya Thangal 2022.12.24 17:09
Thank you
selenkie
15
selenkie 2022.12.23 17:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Shihabuddeen Koya Thangal
3101
Reply from developer Shihabuddeen Koya Thangal 2022.12.24 17:09
Thank you for your message and feedback,
swamsi
15
swamsi 2022.12.23 12:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Shihabuddeen Koya Thangal
3101
Reply from developer Shihabuddeen Koya Thangal 2022.12.23 12:59
Thank you
FATHIMATH SUHRA
19
FATHIMATH SUHRA 2022.12.23 09:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Shihabuddeen Koya Thangal
3101
Reply from developer Shihabuddeen Koya Thangal 2022.12.23 10:01
Thank you for your message,
Rose213
15
Rose213 2022.12.22 18:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Shihabuddeen Koya Thangal
3101
Reply from developer Shihabuddeen Koya Thangal 2022.12.22 19:00
thank you very much for your excellent review, friend! Wish you more success in your trading
HuosiManu
15
HuosiManu 2022.12.22 17:27 
 

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Shihabuddeen Koya Thangal
3101
Reply from developer Shihabuddeen Koya Thangal 2022.12.22 17:30
Thank you for your message
Jasmin66
15
Jasmin66 2022.12.21 07:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Shihabuddeen Koya Thangal
3101
Reply from developer Shihabuddeen Koya Thangal 2022.12.21 08:11
I am trying to upload my EA to mql5 but some error It will come soon
thasleemaHisham
14
thasleemaHisham 2022.12.19 13:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Shihabuddeen Koya Thangal
3101
Reply from developer Shihabuddeen Koya Thangal 2022.12.19 16:36
Thank you very much for your excellent review, friend!💖
Jafarpmr
14
Jafarpmr 2022.12.18 17:33 
 

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Shihabuddeen Koya Thangal
3101
Reply from developer Shihabuddeen Koya Thangal 2022.12.18 17:43
Thank you
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