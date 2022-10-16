Non repaint Stochastic indicator with pre alert

4.75
PLEASE NOTE  You can customize the settings of K_period value, the oversold and the overbought value is customizable. You can change it as per your requirement.  The accuracy will change as per your settings.


100% Non repaint indicator
Pre-alert (get ready) signals
Non-delay indications
24/7 signals
100% No lag
No recalculating

The arrows wont repaint even if the signal fails, or you refresh or restart the mt4

Indicator is based on simple crossover strategy of main line and signal line of Stochastic indicator in overbought or oversold area. 

The best thing about this indicator is that it has a advance pre-alert system. So basically when you are supposed to get a signal then it will notify you before 1 candle. It also has Mobile Push notification system.


Recensioni 5
Sri Charan
459
Sri Charan 2024.03.23 05:49 
 

Excellent indicator and very accurate! Always makes profits with low Drawdown if you could manage lot size and average by adding a layer if the price goes down/up after the signal. Working so far good for 6 months with EURUSD!

heiko v.piechowski
1928
heiko v.piechowski 2023.10.13 22:11 
 

Thank you for this good indicator

5666078
307
5666078 2022.11.16 11:48 
 

Super. Thanks.

Rispondi alla recensione