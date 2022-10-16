Non repaint Stochastic indicator with pre alert
- Göstergeler
- Sufiyan Anwar Bhanji
- Sürüm: 1.0
100% Non repaint indicator
Pre-alert (get ready) signals
Non-delay indications
24/7 signals
100% No lag
No recalculating
The arrows wont repaint even if the signal fails, or you refresh or restart the mt4
Indicator is based on simple crossover strategy of main line and signal line of Stochastic indicator in overbought or oversold area.
The best thing about this indicator is that it has a advance pre-alert system. So basically when you are supposed to get a signal then it will notify you before 1 candle. It also has Mobile Push notification system.
Excellent indicator and very accurate! Always makes profits with low Drawdown if you could manage lot size and average by adding a layer if the price goes down/up after the signal. Working so far good for 6 months with EURUSD!