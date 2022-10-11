MT5 Swing High Low Indicator

This indicator plots any and every swing high or swing low on your chart.





A swing high or low candle formation comprises of a minimum of 3 candles whereby the middle candles high/low is the highest or lowest point amongst the three candles.

The direction (bullish/bearish) of the middle candle is irrelevant.

Swings are very useful patterns that can be used to determine market structure as well as potential price reversal points on a chart.





This indicator is derived from the Bill Williams Fractal indicator native to the Metatrader platform, but unlike that one, this requires only 3 candles for the formation to appear, whereas the other requires 5 candles.









Enjoy!!!