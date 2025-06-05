MT5 Inside Bar Indicator

Precision Trading with the Inside Bar Pro Indicator for MT5

The Inside Bar Pro indicator by @Billyenaire is a powerful tool designed for traders who rely on clean, price-action-based setups. It automatically detects inside bar formations—candlestick patterns where the current candle is completely contained within the high and low of the previous candle.

Key Features:

  • Automatically identifies inside bars in real-time

  • Highlights inside bars directly on the chart using customizable candle colors

  • Works on all timeframes and across all asset classes (Forex, Commodities, Indices, Crypto)

  • Lightweight and efficient with no lag

  • Simple, clean visual design that integrates seamlessly with your chart setup

Inside bars often precede strong breakouts or reversals. With this tool, you can quickly spot potential trade opportunities and avoid missing high-probability setups. Ideal for traders who prefer price action over indicators and want to enhance timing and confirmation.

If you're looking for a reliable way to incorporate inside bar logic into your strategy, this indicator offers a practical and visually effective solution.



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5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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