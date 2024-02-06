Auto sl tp and be

Trading without consistent risk parameters is the fastest way to blow an account. Auto SL/TP/BE eliminates the execution gap between entering a trade and having your levels set. The instant a position opens — market order or triggered pending — the EA calculates and applies your predefined SL and TP based on the actual fill price. No delays, no missed trades, no manual errors.

Break-Even Automation

Once price moves a defined number of pips in your favor, the EA automatically shifts your Stop Loss to entry level, with a configurable offset. A positive offset locks in a small profit buffer beyond entry. A negative offset places the SL marginally before entry, giving the trade room to breathe. The BE trigger fires once and never rolls back, so a subsequent pullback cannot undo a stop that has already been moved. Take Profit is never touched by the BE logic — your target stays exactly where you set it.

Account-Wide Coverage

The EA monitors every symbol on your account from a single chart attachment. Forex pairs, metals, indices, energies — if it opens on your account after the EA is attached, it is managed. You do not need to attach it to multiple charts or configure it per instrument. Pip values are calculated per symbol automatically, handling both 5-digit and 3-digit brokers correctly.

Non-Intrusive Panel

A compact on-chart panel displays your active TP, SL, BE trigger, and BE offset values at a glance. It occupies minimal screen space and is removed cleanly when the EA is detached.

Key Behaviors

Applies SL and TP to every new position using actual fill price

Manages both market orders and triggered pending orders

Overwrites any broker-default or platform-default SL/TP with your configured values

Ignores positions opened before the EA was attached — no interference with existing trades

BE trigger fires once per position and is not reversible

TP remains fixed when BE is triggered

All values configured in pips; pip size auto-detected per symbol

Single chart attachment covers the entire account

Compatible with all broker digit conventions (5-digit, 3-digit)

Input Parameters

Parameter Description TP Take Profit distance in pips SL Stop Loss distance in pips BE Pip profit required to trigger Break-Even BE Offset Pips added to or subtracted from entry when BE fires







Who This Is For

Traders who are disciplined about risk parameters but inconsistent in applying them under live conditions. Traders who run multiple symbols simultaneously and cannot manually set levels fast enough on every fill. Traders using pending orders on news events or session opens where manual SL/TP entry after fill is not practical.

Version: 1.10 Platform: MetaTrader 5 Account types: Hedging and Netting Execution: Event-driven with 500ms polling fallback