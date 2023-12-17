AI Trend Spotter

The Ai Trend Spotter (D Originals).

The Downfall of Forex.


We often ask "How do Brokerage make money ?", and we celebrate any little wining trades on our end.

But after using (D Originals) you will ask yourself " How did I became rich overnight ?".

So Deep, Action speaks louder than voice.

With the Ai Trend Spotter, don't be afraid of: 

   *Market Manipulation

*Market Reversal

* Sniper Entry and Exist 

*Candle Jump

The indicator is for every Pair tradable on MT5 platform, is a 3 years project that will enhance 98.9% trading abilities.

Get yours, Use it and thank Me later.

Your Star has come


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SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
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Brendan Chinwedu Eze
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B.W.S Ai-Based Plug and Play: Unleashing the Power of MT5 Boom and Crash EA with 30 Logic in 1 For the Updated version Note: 1. You must have made a purchase then join the link:   https://t.me/ +_dW7fNhLMMs5YzE8  2. Present your evidence of payment and get your unlimited version without any limit. Introduction: The world of financial trading is constantly evolving, and with the advent of advanced technologies, traders now have access to powerful tools that can automate their strategies and enha
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UPDATED The Non-Repaint zones is a time base indicator that scans for possible reversal of the market for perfect entry. It read the history and draws the possible zone for our comfort. The indicator possesses four different zones that read the history of the market over 10,000 previous bars and predict the possible entry point. It rescans every market trend change to give us the possible zone, it is used for trading all types of markets and does not repaint. The indicator has the following inp
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FOR THE UPDATED VERSION CHAT ME UP The indicator is used for trading boom and Crash, is super trend detective. When the market is Up trend make use of Strong Signal to catch the spike, when on Down trend use Regular Signal to catch more spikes. The indicator is price action base in nature with some mathematical logics. It is use for catching spikes only. The indicator posses the following output 1. Strong Signal 2. Regular Signal 3. Email Alert  3. Alert Power for terminal Alert 
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Due to Technical and Logical manipulations by Brokerage, I have come a long way to bring this rear indicator that combines numerous strategies that have the following abilities: Market Trend Identification : Understand the overall trend of the market. Reversal Points : Identify potential points where the market may change direction. Entry and Exit Points : Determine optimal times to enter and exit trades. For a comprehensive understanding of how to use this indicator, please watch the accompanyi
The Predictor
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​ THE PREDICTOR: Advanced Machine Learning & ICT Powerhouse Transform your trading from guesswork to data-driven precision. ​The Predictor is not just another indicator; it is a sophisticated market analysis engine that combines Pattern Recognition AI with the institutional power of ICT (Inner Circle Trader) strategies. Designed for professional traders who demand high-accuracy signals for Forex, Boom/Crash, and Volatility Indices. ​ Why Choose "The Predictor"? ​Unlike lagging indicators, T
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