Antabod IndicatorMt4

Antabod indicator is a trading system worth being sold for $999, but now $120. For a short period of time the price is now reduce to $60, but may soon go back up to $120 . This forex indicator analyzes the price behavior on the chart every second and determines the ideal entry points, based on the built-in algorithm, informing you when you need to open a deal and close it, to take profit. 

 
It catches very fast and profitable price movements and gives you easy BUY/SELL signals, by Up and Down Indication. Every trading signal is very carefully verified by the system to produce only the highest probability trades. 

Antabod Buy-Sell indicator can give you trading signals you can take as they are. While traders of all experience can use this system, it can be beneficial to practice trading on a MT4 demo account, until you become consistent and confident enough to go live. 
 
If you are looking for any MT4 buy/sell arrow indicator that generates buy and sell signals, here’s one that you can use to gain an advantage of the market, ANTABOD INDICATOR. 

The indicator works on every timeframe. Traders can also use other indicators like the RSI, PARABOLIC SAR or MACD with this Indicator, especially if you are on lower timeframes. The Indicator pinpoints exact entry and exit points. Forex traders can enter the trade when the one colour arrow shows up and leave the trade when another one appears. 

When a green arrow pops up, the indicator presents the BUY signal. On the flip side, when the indicator shows a red arrow, it’s a SELL signal. 

Traders can also use this Indicator for detecting market reversals. Traders can exit their long or short positions whenever the indicator creates a different colour arrow. As you know, there's no strategy that is 100% perfect. Antabod indicator retraces 15 - 20% on 1 minute and 5 minutes, but much more reliable on 15 minutes, and the higher timeframes.

 

What do these arrows mean? 

Red arrow pointing down = Sell Signal 

Blue arrow pointing up = Buy Signal 

How To Trade With Antabod Indicator MT4 

There’s really not much thinking, that would go into trading with this indicator. Just buy when the signal turns blue. Just sell when a red arrow forms. 


If you have any questions contact us via: support@antabodsoftware.com


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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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