EA SmartTrade Mini

EA SmartTrade is an ideal swing strategy for the market, suitable for time frames 5M or more. The default setting is effective on the EURUSD or other major currency pairs.

recommend

– Do not use on real accounts without a clear understanding of the risks and consequences.
– Before using the EA in real condition, test the demo account for at least 4 working weeks.
– Check the news for the EA to work perfectly. Turn it off when news is near to reduce the risk.
– It is recommended to use brokers with low spreads.
– Enable automatic trading functionality in Expert Advisors and in MetaTrader terminals.
– Make sure your VPS and internet connection is stable, use only hedge account.

Advantages of EA SmartTrade

– You get profit from trading every day.
- Able to set profit margin in advance
– Can set Lot Multiplier that after the first club will issue a multiplier how much
– can set to close the profit only the stick itself Or combine all the sticks in the buy or sell leg, if profitable and then close at once.
– MA and CCI can be used to make trading decisions in addition to the traditional techniques of the system.
– Able to set the trading period that you want to trade at any time.
– You can set StopLoss up to 2 types.
* Normal StopLoss can be set in pops.
* EquityStop calculated StopLoss in percentage and stop all trades to reduce risk.
– It is compatible with other EAs and trading systems. The EA has a trading panel that allows traders to open trades manually. All trades opened through the trading panel are handled by the EA and closed with profit automatically.
– There is a system to notify via Line when trading.

How to set up EA SmartTrade
– Take Profit (in pips) ==>> Take Profit (in pips)
– Start lot ==>> Start lot
– Lots Multiplier ==>> Multiplier if the next lot is issued
– Maximal Lots ==>> Maximum lots per stick
– Type close orders ==>> Awerage Closing orders based on total take profit (average) or PartClose partial closing (partial close).
– Point order step (in pips) ==>> next order step (in pips)
– Minimal profit for close grid (in pips) ==>> Minimal profit for close grid (in pips)
– Magic Buy ==>> Order number at EA
– Magic Sell ==>> Sell order number at EA
– Slippage (in pips) ==>> Slippage (in pips)
– Enable Stop Loss ==>> Enable Stop Loss
– Stop Loss ==>> Stop Loss (in pips)
– Use Equity Stop ==>> Use Equity Stop
– Total Equity Risk (%) ==>> Total Equity Risk (in %) If a certain point is reached, the system will stop trading automatically.
– Show info-panel ==>> Show panel
– color ==>> color of the panel
– Display X ==>> Display the X axis
– Display Y ==>> Displays the Y axis.


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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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EA Gold EZIndy
Mr Kraisit Chompungam
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Advantages of EA Gold EZIndy: You get profit from trading every day It can work with other EAs and trading systems The EA has a trading panel that allows the trader to open trades manually. All trades, opened through the trading panel, are managed by the EA and are closed with profit automatically How to set up EA Gold EZIndy: Simply add the EA to the XAUUSD 4H chart and activate the auto-trading function in the Expert Advisor and in the MetaTrader terminal To activate the news filter, you n
EA SmartTrade
Mr Kraisit Chompungam
Experts
EA SmartTrade is an ideal swing strategy for the market, suitable for time frames 5M or more. The default setting is effective on the EURUSD or other major currency pairs. recommend – Do not use on real accounts without a clear understanding of the risks and consequences. – Before using the EA in real condition, test the demo account for at least 4 working weeks. – Check the news for the EA to work perfectly. Turn it off when news is near to reduce the risk. – It is recommended to use brokers w
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