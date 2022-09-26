EA SmartTrade Mini

EA SmartTrade is an ideal swing strategy for the market, suitable for time frames 5M or more. The default setting is effective on the EURUSD or other major currency pairs.

recommend

– Do not use on real accounts without a clear understanding of the risks and consequences.
– Before using the EA in real condition, test the demo account for at least 4 working weeks.
– Check the news for the EA to work perfectly. Turn it off when news is near to reduce the risk.
– It is recommended to use brokers with low spreads.
– Enable automatic trading functionality in Expert Advisors and in MetaTrader terminals.
– Make sure your VPS and internet connection is stable, use only hedge account.

Advantages of EA SmartTrade

– You get profit from trading every day.
- Able to set profit margin in advance
– Can set Lot Multiplier that after the first club will issue a multiplier how much
– can set to close the profit only the stick itself Or combine all the sticks in the buy or sell leg, if profitable and then close at once.
– MA and CCI can be used to make trading decisions in addition to the traditional techniques of the system.
– Able to set the trading period that you want to trade at any time.
– You can set StopLoss up to 2 types.
* Normal StopLoss can be set in pops.
* EquityStop calculated StopLoss in percentage and stop all trades to reduce risk.
– It is compatible with other EAs and trading systems. The EA has a trading panel that allows traders to open trades manually. All trades opened through the trading panel are handled by the EA and closed with profit automatically.
– There is a system to notify via Line when trading.

How to set up EA SmartTrade
– Take Profit (in pips) ==>> Take Profit (in pips)
– Start lot ==>> Start lot
– Lots Multiplier ==>> Multiplier if the next lot is issued
– Maximal Lots ==>> Maximum lots per stick
– Type close orders ==>> Awerage Closing orders based on total take profit (average) or PartClose partial closing (partial close).
– Point order step (in pips) ==>> next order step (in pips)
– Minimal profit for close grid (in pips) ==>> Minimal profit for close grid (in pips)
– Magic Buy ==>> Order number at EA
– Magic Sell ==>> Sell order number at EA
– Slippage (in pips) ==>> Slippage (in pips)
– Enable Stop Loss ==>> Enable Stop Loss
– Stop Loss ==>> Stop Loss (in pips)
– Use Equity Stop ==>> Use Equity Stop
– Total Equity Risk (%) ==>> Total Equity Risk (in %) If a certain point is reached, the system will stop trading automatically.
– Show info-panel ==>> Show panel
– color ==>> color of the panel
– Display X ==>> Display the X axis
– Display Y ==>> Displays the Y axis.


Önerilen ürünler
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Correlation Beast EA
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
Uzman Danışmanlar
Correlation Beast V2.05 - Skyrocket Your Forex Trading! Unlock the power of currency correlations with Correlation Beast V2.5 , the ultimate Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4! Designed for traders who crave precision and profitability, this EA leverages advanced correlation strategies to identify high-probability trades. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, this tool is your key to mastering the Forex market! Why Choose Correlation Beast V2.5? Powerful Correlation Trading Trade sma
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Hamster Scalping
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.78 (232)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hamster Scalping tam otomatik bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Gece ölçeklendirme stratejisi. Giriş olarak RSI göstergesi ve ATR filtresi kullanılır. Uzman Danışman, bir riskten korunma hesabı türü gerektirir. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Genel öneriler Minimum para yatırma 100 $, minimum spread ile ECN hesaplarını kul
SmartStep FX
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartStep FX – The New Generation of Grid Trading Are you looking for a solid, fully automated Expert Advisor ready to generate consistent profits in Forex? SmartStep FX is designed for traders who want real results with a proven strategy. What makes SmartStep FX unique? SmartStep FX comes with optimized parameters – no need to change anything. Optimized for AUDCAD on M5 – a stable pair with relatively low volatility. Dynamic grid management – customizable entry levels in pips to ada
High Freq Grid Scalper
Letsekang Bruno Sekhosana
Uzman Danışmanlar
This E.A is designed to wait for the perfect opportunity to get in the market, take a few trades (low risk) and get out. There is an option to Cut Loss at specific percentage of balance, this should be set to a max of 1% since we scalping. Very cautious EA, can go up to a few days without taking a trade. This should not alarm you, it simply means there currently is no opportunity available. Mainly designed for low spread brokers. Tested Pairs and their settings: EURUSD M1 : Jan 2022 - Dec 2022
CJ News Trading MT4
Nguyen Duc Tam
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trading has never been easier! Let's check this out! MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/72185 Strategy There are some news within a day that can make the price jumps up or down very quickly and that is a good opportunity for traders to get some profits. Looking to scalp a news release? Here's how you can do it: Open two stop orders (a buy stop and a sell stop) 3 to 5 minutes before the news release. Place them about 15 to 20 pips away from the current market price. When the ne
One Shoot
Fabrizio Pierantoni
Uzman Danışmanlar
One Shoot Expert Advisor. This expert advisor was designed specifically for the USD / JPY Forex market. Its operation is based on a multi time frame moving average strategy, so it can be classified as a trend expert. When the trend has consolidated on one direction the algorithm buys or sells the currency pair. In the event of a trend inversion, there is a fixed stop loss, while the take profit is variable with the trailing stop function. For this reason the platform must always be connected to
Recovery Bad Order MT4
Marta Gonzalez
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Bad Order MT4   (System to recovery lost trader whit recovery algorithm). This system used algorithm in the ea for initial recovery algorithm, this system close one part of loses trader, whit algorithm recovery. (the lot recovery is a factor o lot used in the entry recommended used 0,1 for lot and 0,01 for recovery lot).  https://youtu.be/FlpOhpiy7Pc Recovery Bad Order MT4  is an Expert Advisor for recovering losses of positions that were opened in the wrong direction (that were opene
JBSar EA Robot
Jordanilo Sarili
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROMO: SPEND MORE TIME WITH YOUR FAMILY. ENJOY LIFE… DO NOTHING. We would like to share our coding skills to fellow traders and most especially to people from all walks of life to have the opportunity to trade or invest using auto-trading way to provide other source of income while letting the robot and your money works for you.  The trade strategy is based on Averaging and uses a little bit combination of martingale and grid strategy. Methodology   – Trading entails technical analysis with ma
Creature
Natalya Sopina
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Creature  - is an automated trading system - trend scalper. EA work strategy: The trades are made at rollback from main trend. Indicator Bollinger Bands is responsible for trend and channel determination. The EA opens orders at channel breakdown for definite value of points. False enters are filtered by breakdown minimal price bounce limiter resulting in loss trades cut.Orders can be closed at take-profit, trailing-stop, stop-loss and at defined time elapse. Time limit of the EA work is availabl
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Uzman Danışmanlar
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Gold Matrix Pro
Steve Zoeger
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Matrix pro Welcome to the Gold Matrix Ea pro. The Robot is based on one standard Indicator. No other Indicator required =============================================================================================== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. =============================================================================================== =>   works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day => On the lower Frames th
Ilanis
Mikhail Sergeev
4.74 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ilanis is and Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Vroom Vroom
Himma Youssef
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vroom Vroom is a Trading Robot with no use of Classic martingale. Schedule scalping Options. it uses some Indicators as a filter to maximize Correct entries, Smarter than Hamster Pro! *StopLoss and TakeProfits are automatically updated by the EA during trading. user Not allowed to modify them! Recommendations :  Lot = 0.01. ( if autolot enabled  Allow (initial Lot) per (xx)USD  = 100 ). Balance  = 300 USD. Pair = EURUSD. TimeFrame = 5Min. Broker = Trusted Brokers Inputs descriptions :  Initial
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.81 (64)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Funded HFT EA ile Ticaret Potansiyelinizi Açın! VPS GEREKTİRMEZ / AYAR DOSYALARI GEREKTİRMEZ / PRİZ VE OYNAT KEYFİNİ ÇIKARIN / kolay kurulum videosunu aşağıda kontrol edin SINIRLI SÜRE İÇİN TANITIM FİYATI Ticaret sırrımı paylaşmaktan heyecan duyuyorum – Smart Funded EA. Yüzlerce zorlukla mükemmel bir başarı oranıyla mücadele ettim ve şimdi sıra ticaret oyununuzu yükseltmeye geldi! BU EA, HFT KULLANIMINA İZİN VEREN PROP FİRMALARIN HFT ZORLUKLARINI GEÇMEK İÇİN TASARLANMIŞTIR. HFT KULLANIMINA
MMM Zig Zag for Low Ballance Accounts
Andre Tavares
Uzman Danışmanlar
MMM Zig Zag Strategy: The Expert Advisors uses its built-in Zig Zag indicator to determine the prices trends and calculates the signal to decide to open buy or sell positions. It sends an order, closes or moves the Trailing Stop loss position as the indicator works. You can define the time period of each day of the week the EA should not trade (the bad time to trade). Usually the period of day when the impact news are published. General Inputs: Closes orders with any profit of value (currency):
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.75 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
Reef Scalper
Charles Crete
Uzman Danışmanlar
Reef Scalper   is an aggressive scalping EA. It primarily uses the   Bollinger Bands and the Parabolic SAR indicator , which quickly detects small trend changes over short timeframes. The bot places pending orders to react swiftly when taking profits. Its recovery method relies on a grid system with an optional martingale , and it can open up to 15 recovery positions with a lot size multiplier . Using a tick counter , the bot is not sensitive to spread . It aims for quick profits , preferably se
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor algorithm determines on daily charts those candlestick patterns, which set the intraday trading direction. The trading EA determines how long the price is moving in overbought/oversold zones and starts working in the direction of the expected trend movement. Each position is accompanied with a tight stop loss and take profit. Only one active position can be open in the market. The EA was developed and tested using 99% quality quotes. The Expert Advisor has a built-in news filt
FDM Strategy
Paranchai Tensit
Uzman Danışmanlar
FDM Strategy is an Expert Advisor based on fractals and five dimension method. Five Dimensions expert system is developed based on a theory combining the Chaos Theory with the trading psychology and the effects that each has on the market movement. There is also an ADX (measuring trend strength with average directional movement index) used as a trading filter. Long and Short Trade Signals: If fractal to buy is above the Alligator's Teeth (red line), the pending Sell Stop order must be placed 1 p
Dark Kakashi PRO EA
Aleksandr Kazmirchuk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Kakashi PRO EA is an improved Dark Kakashi FREE EA advisor (unfortunately, they deliberately knock down the ratings, so they had to release a paid version). All the functions that were requested are implemented. The code has been rewritten and many errors have been fixed, including those related to closing positions. This advisor will be further improved. One of the Yarukami Mnukakashi advisor family for gold (XAUUSD) . You can also trade Forex currency pairs. Work with a spread of up to
Flying Gold
Kantinan Manatkasemsak
Uzman Danışmanlar
Flying Gold EA It's an efficient gold trading system.  It's a unique strategy. The EA has accurate entry point calculations. If the conditions are not met, the EA will not open the order. Just install the EA, it can work immediately. Use the H4 time frame. XAUUSD Use initial Money 1000$ (Standard Account) /   initial Money  100$ (Cent / Micro Account) Back Test with 99% model quality from 2020 - 7 July. 2023 TIP !!! For good performance, choose a server that is close to the broker's server. Str
Set Back
Ibrahim Fathallah Abdel Halim Abdel Khaleq
Uzman Danışmanlar
Set Back Is an advanced automated trading expert advisor (EA) designed for precision scalping in volatile markets. Leveraging a robust strategy based on Fair Value Gaps (FVG), MACD confirmation, and Moving Average crossovers, this EA identifies high-probability trade setups with exceptional accuracy. Key Features: FVG Detection : Pinpoints bullish or bearish fair value gaps for optimal entry points. MACD Integration : Confirms market momentum with fast, slow, and signal line analysis. Moving Av
Ea Kogoro Trend
Pham Xuan Can
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA KOGORO TREND PROFITABLE HIGHER, FLEXIBLE AND SAFER EA KOGORO is a robot that operates on the most basic principle of the market: "Trend is Friend" combined with the improved Martingale principle with many times more safety than conventional Martingale. - EA KOGORO is a fully automatic EA robot for established pairs. - The principle of order balancing, low DD protects accounts better for high profits. - Opening and closing orders is really flexible. - Safer, high profit. - Manage b
EA Legion
Svyatoslav Kucher
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Legion is an automatic advisor that uses order averaging to prevent losses after the price moves in the opposite direction from the initial entry. The main feature of the EA is the ability to open multiple positions, which consist of a series of orders. Each position is monitored,and the advisor can close them upon reaching a profit, based on signals, or all positions together based on total profit. The averaging of series orders itself is also not standard, and consists of lists, there are
Grid Machine
Ivan Grachev
4.21 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA finds the largest volume in the market and determines the level for entry. After crossing the level towards the breakdown, a market order is opened. The EA builds a two-sided grid of orders, adapting to the market. Each direction of orders works separately and has its own take-profit. Thus, the adviser covers the whole trend, starting from its start, while the adviser perfectly passes the flat market condition, trading both directions. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/user
FREE
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Gold Stuff, özellikle altın ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. İşlem, Gold Stuff göstergesi kullanılarak emir açılmasına dayalıdır, bu nedenle EA, trendi takip etmek anlamına gelen "Trend Follow" stratejisine göre çalışır. Gerçek zamanlı sonuçlar burada görüntülenebilir. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!  AYARLAR
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.68 (47)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Capybara EA, Hama göstergesini temel alan gelişmiş bir otomatik trend takip sistemidir. Piyasanın düşüş eğilimi göstermesi ve göstergenin kırmızıya dönmesi durumunda EA satış yapacak, piyasa yükselişe geçip göstergenin maviye dönmesi durumunda EA satın alma yapacaktır. EA, yükseliş ve düşüş trendlerinin başlangıcını doğru bir şekilde tespit edebilir ve TP'ye ulaşana kadar açık işlemleri martingale/grid tarzında kontrol edecektir. Önerilen çiftler: Eurosd gibi tüm önemli çiftler; audusd; GBpusD;
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Atlantis EA, altın piyasasının arz ve talebin önemli seviyelerini aştığı güçlü fiyat hareketlerini yakalamak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir kırılma stratejisi izler. Bu, bir martingale veya grid stratejisi değildir. EA, bir takip eden stop emriyle çalışır ve trend değiştiğinde otomatik olarak dahili bir stop emri de içerir. Bu EA, günün 24 saati ideal işlem kurulumlarını arayacaktır. Önerilen parite: xauusd m1, m15 veya m30 Minimum 300$ ve küçük spreadli hesap kullanın, tercihen sent değil Ay
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tam otomatik ticaret sistemi. Sinyal olarak klasik bir gösterge kullanılır       Giriş noktalarını tespit etmek için bir trend göstergesi ile bir osilatörü birleştiren   MACD   .   Ortalama alma, ilk ve son sepet siparişlerini kapatma işlevi ve otomatik lot hesaplama işlevini kullanır. Gelişmiş bir kontrol paneli ve üç tür bildirime sahiptir. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Faydalar: Tam otomatik ticaret sistemi Kolay kurulum ve sezgisel panel a
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
EA Gold EZIndy
Mr Kraisit Chompungam
Uzman Danışmanlar
Advantages of EA Gold EZIndy: You get profit from trading every day It can work with other EAs and trading systems The EA has a trading panel that allows the trader to open trades manually. All trades, opened through the trading panel, are managed by the EA and are closed with profit automatically How to set up EA Gold EZIndy: Simply add the EA to the XAUUSD 4H chart and activate the auto-trading function in the Expert Advisor and in the MetaTrader terminal To activate the news filter, you n
EA SmartTrade
Mr Kraisit Chompungam
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA SmartTrade is an ideal swing strategy for the market, suitable for time frames 5M or more. The default setting is effective on the EURUSD or other major currency pairs. recommend – Do not use on real accounts without a clear understanding of the risks and consequences. – Before using the EA in real condition, test the demo account for at least 4 working weeks. – Check the news for the EA to work perfectly. Turn it off when news is near to reduce the risk. – It is recommended to use brokers w
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt