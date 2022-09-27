Diamond IHeOS Trader

Taking as baseline Diamond Trend Indicator, which has provided good results so far detecting Trends, here is coming up a new Expert Advisor where DT and IHeOS Cloud indicators are working together.

It is  recommended to use 1:500 or above to mitigate typical margin default risks. Works in any timeframe for FX, GOLD/AUXUSD, BRENT... not tested with Indexes

DIHeOST EA instance tracks its own operations, if you want to use more than one DIHeOST EA (and/or any of my other EAs) in the same account be sure "Code # to identify MY Operations" value is different in each other  

This EA uses a  Disruptive Version of Martingale... and remind to launch Backtest and Optimization to find the parameters which best fits to U

...And remind to give to DIHeOST some stars, share your reviews, suggestions... it will be useful for improving EAs!  


Brief explanation about DIHeOST settings:

Main Diamond IHeOST settings
  • Max Buys/Sells: Maximum volume of Buy/Sell Operations to keep Open at the same time
  • Take Profit Distance: Pips of benefits for Take Profit from Open price.
  • Stop Loss Distance: Pips of loss for S/L from Open price. Just indicate it in case you wan to include a fix S/L from trigger Operation, otherwise, keep it as 0
  • Max Spread Allowed: Maximum Spread allowed to open a trigger Operation.
  • Starting Operational Lot: Minimal Lot to be used as starting point for the trigger Operation (DIHeSOT might change it if Dynamic Lot was activated) DIHeSOT never will open a MiniLot lower than allowed by the Broker
  • Maximum Operational Lot: Max Lot DIHeSOT will be able to open positions ( DIHeSOT won't ever surpass the Max Lot allowed by your Broker)
  • Dynamic Lot (true/false): Activate automatic Lot calculation based on Equity/Balance per each 0.01 Lot or use always your Starting Operational Lot defined (true or false, respectively).
  • Bucket: In case Dynamic Lot is true, DIHeSOT will use your Balance Account (true) or your Equity Account (false) to calculate the trigger Operation size. Useful if you want to include your Credit and/or Actual Equity status in the lot calculations
  • Balance/Equity per each 0.01 Lot: How much Balance/Equity will be booked by 0.01 Lot
  • Activate Open Position Alerts?: Activate/Deactivate New Open Position Alerts (Including Ticket & DIHeSOT Code).
  • Start Hour: Hour when DIHeSOT will start to watch out new potential opportunities.
  • End Hour: Hour when DIHeSOT will stop new opportunities identification (If there already exist any Open operation, Martingale will continue working until all are closed). To keep DIHeSOT looking for new possible operations during 24h, just indicate the same value than Start Hour.
Martingale Parameters:
  • Martingale Coefficient: Benefit Coefficient when Martingale is active and operating.
  • Grid Distance: Distance from previous Open order in Pips in case the price goes away in different direction from the expected one
  • Code # to identify MY Operations: Unique code for DIHeSOT to identify its own operations and be able to manage these independently. Very useful when you want to open positions manually, with another EA or even to duplicate DIHeSOT working in the same currency but different Timeframe (in this case is critical to use a different code).
  • Packing Activation: Do you want DIHeSOT start packing operations and close all at the same time? (true=Yes / false=No).  It will reduce the risk when there are rallies, but also the benefit.
  • Start Packing Order after Trade X: If Packing Activation activated, will be from which trade you want DIHeSOT to start packing all operations. use always a value greater than 2.
  • Packing Impact: Although Packing Activation will mitigate certain risk when there are price rallies, hence the benefit, no always you need to lose money... indicate a % of benefit you want to keep when packing 

Diamond Trend   Indicator Parameters: To get more details I would recommend you to visit the Indicator description here.

IHeOS Cloud Parameters:

  • High IHeOS Cloud Period: Upper area control Period
  • Low IHeOS Cloud Period:  Lower area control Period
  • IHeOS Transition Speed: Transition speed within Cloud areas

And remind, lower Spreads and higher Leverages will improve DIHeSOT performance...



Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Diamond Trend
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Göstergeler
Indicator which identifies Trend and also buy/sell opportunities. Use for entries aligned to the Trend.  Although Diamond Trend is very accurate identifying entry points, it is always recommended to use a support indicator in order to reconfirm the operation. Remind to look for those Assets and Timeframes which best fit to your trader behavior/need... Valid for Scalping and Long Term operations. Please, set up a Bars Chart to be able to visualize the indicator properly...  ...And remind to give
MACD Divergence Finder
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Göstergeler
MACD Divergence Finder Indicator will help you to find Divergences between your typical MACD values and the Chart Prices as potential points of actual Trend Reversion or Pull Backs to increase your positions as per the current Trend. Indicator Windows draws MACD value and Divergence arrows but not MACD Signal as it is not considered relevant to detect this kind of Classic Divergences. In some computer/VPS with old microprocessors or low RAM size, when you launch this Indicator (attach it, change
RSI Divergence Finder
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Göstergeler
RSI Divergence Finder Indicator will help you to find Classic Divergences between your typical RSI values and the Chart Prices as potential points of actual Trend Reversion or Pull Backs to increase your positions as per the current Trend. In some computer/VPS with old microprocessors or low RAM size, when you launch this Indicator (attach it, change settings, reset or even timeframe change) as it analyze the Chart to avoid refreshing what is not changing, it is possible to experience a bit of l
Diamond Trend Trader
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Uzman Danışmanlar
Taking as baseline  Diamond Trend  Indicator, which has provided good results so far detecting Trends , here is coming up a new Expert Advisor taking advantage of its power to open positions following it.  It is     recommended  to use 1:500 or above to mitigate typical margin default risks. Works in any timeframe for FX, Cryptos, GOLD/AUXUSD, BRENT,... (not tested with Indexes) DTT EA instance tracks its own operations, if you want to use more than one DTT EA (and/or any of my other EAs) in the
Magic Divergence Trader
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Uzman Danışmanlar
Taking as baseline my own Divergence Indicators, here is coming up a new Expert Advisor taking advantage of its power to open positions detecting micro/macro trend changes.  It is     recommended  to use 1:500 or above to mitigate typical margin default risks. Works in any timeframe and it has been just tested in FX so for another assets pay attention on Max spread and Lot limits. Remind it uses a typical Martingale Grid so to mitigate risks drive your own Backtesting or buy it and ask me for so
Bolly Boom Rider
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Uzman Danışmanlar
Taking as baseline  Bolly-Boom Bands Indicator , here is a new Expert Advisor taking advantage of a "Rider" which goes faster than BBB, which is enough to keep it into the race.  It is     recommended  to use 1:500 or above to mitigate typical margin default risks. Works in any timeframe and it has been just tested in FX so for another assets pay attention on Max spread and Lot limits. Remind it uses a Martingale Grid when required.  ...And remind to give to BBR some like stars, share your revie
Bolly Boom Bands
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Göstergeler
Bolly Boom Bands is an indicator which identifies when a Trend is strong and when it is not, hence it is just a lateral oscillation of the price which can push you to waste money opening inconsistent positions. It is so easy to use and similar to kind-of Bollinger Bands with Fibonacci ranges, it will be useful to find those channels where you should wait if price is inside or when these are broken to start operating into the trend area... As you can imagine it is recommended for opening position
Diamond Seeker Pro
Segundo Calvo Munoz
Uzman Danışmanlar
Taking as baseline  Diamond Trend  Indicator, there is a new Strategy of use through a  new Expert Advisor opening positions on the current trend.   It is   recommended  to use 1:500 or above to mitigate typical margin default risks. Works in any timeframe... For better and consistent outcomes I recommend to use it as a Marathon runner with multiple and collaborative instances instead of as one Sprinter instance... This EA uses a Classic Martingale ...  so, are you ready to surf the waves?... Re
Ride of the Day Scalper
Segundo Calvo Munoz
2 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
'Ride of the Day' is a Scalper EA which identifies breaking points in the price such as support/resistances and allocate a potential trigger to open a position in the same direction than the price... these are expected to open and close quickly, as part of a Scalper behavior. All potential positions not triggered, will expire themselves as per Market Schedule Parameters. Remind, it is a Scalper, so give it time to reach good Market conditions and it will grow exponentially with the appropriated
