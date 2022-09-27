Diamond IHeOS Trader

Taking as baseline Diamond Trend Indicator, which has provided good results so far detecting Trends, here is coming up a new Expert Advisor where DT and IHeOS Cloud indicators are working together.

It is recommended to use 1:500 or above to mitigate typical margin default risks. Works in any timeframe for FX, GOLD/AUXUSD, BRENT... not tested with Indexes

DIHeOST EA instance tracks its own operations, if you want to use more than one DIHeOST EA (and/or any of my other EAs) in the same account be sure "Code # to identify MY Operations" value is different in each other

This EA uses a Disruptive Version of Martingale ... and remind to launch Backtest and Optimization to find the parameters which best fits to U

...And remind to give to DIHeOST some stars, share your reviews, suggestions... it will be useful for improving EAs!





Brief explanation about DIHeOST settings:

Main Diamond IHeOST settings

Max Buys/Sells : Maximum volume of Buy/Sell Operations to keep Open at the same time

Take Profit Distance : Pips of benefits for Take Profit from Open price.

Stop Loss Distance : Pips of loss for S/L from Open price. Just indicate it in case you wan to include a fix S/L from trigger Operation, otherwise, keep it as 0

Max Spread Allowed : Maximum Spread allowed to open a trigger Operation.

Starting Operational Lot : Minimal Lot to be used as starting point for the trigger Operation (DIHeSOT might change it if Dynamic Lot was activated) DIHeSOT never will open a MiniLot lower than allowed by the Broker

Maximum Operational Lot : Max Lot DIHeSOT will be able to open positions ( DIHeSOT won't ever surpass the Max Lot allowed by your Broker)

Dynamic Lot (true/false) : Activate automatic Lot calculation based on Equity/Balance per each 0.01 Lot or use always your Starting Operational Lot defined (true or false, respectively).

Bucket : In case Dynamic Lot is true, DIHeSOT will use your Balance Account (true) or your Equity Account (false) to calculate the trigger Operation size. Useful if you want to include your Credit and/or Actual Equity status in the lot calculations

Balance/Equity per each 0.01 Lot : How much Balance/Equity will be booked by 0.01 Lot

: How much Balance/Equity will be booked by 0.01 Lot Activate Open Position Alerts?: Activate/Deactivate New Open Position Alerts (Including Ticket & DIHeSOT Code).

Start Hour : Hour when DIHeSOT will start to watch out new potential opportunities.

End Hour: Hour when DIHeSOT will stop new opportunities identification (If there already exist any Open operation, Martingale will continue working until all are closed). To keep DIHeSOT looking for new possible operations during 24h, just indicate the same value than Start Hour.

Martingale Parameters:

Martingale Coefficient : Benefit Coefficient when Martingale is active and operating.

Grid Distance : Distance from previous Open order in Pips in case the price goes away in different direction from the expected one

Code # to identify MY Operations : Unique code for DIHeSOT to identify its own operations and be able to manage these independently. Very useful when you want to open positions manually, with another EA or even to duplicate DIHeSOT working in the same currency but different Timeframe (in this case is critical to use a different code) .

Packing Activation : Do you want DIHeSOT start packing operations and close all at the same time? (true=Yes / false=No). It will reduce the risk when there are rallies, but also the benefit.

Start Packing Order after Trade X : If Packing Activation activated, will be from which trade you want DIHeSOT to start packing all operations . use always a value greater than 2.

: If . use always a value greater than 2. Packing Impact: Although Packing Activation will mitigate certain risk when there are price rallies, hence the benefit, no always you need to lose money ... indicate a % of benefit you want to keep when packing

Diamond Trend Indicator Parameters : To get more details I would recommend you to visit the Indicator description here.

IHeOS Cloud Parameters:

High IHeOS Cloud Period : Upper area control Period

: Upper area control Period Low IHeOS Cloud Period : Lower area control Period

: Lower area control Period IHeOS Transition Speed: Transition speed within Cloud areas

And remind, lower Spreads and higher Leverages will improve DIHeSOT performance...







