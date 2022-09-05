Non repaint indicator with pre alert
- Indicateurs
- Sufiyan Anwar Bhanji
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 18 décembre 2022
100% non-repaint MT4 indicator with advance pre alert
Recommended candle timeframe M15
Trade expiry 15 minutes
Call buffer 0
Put buffer 1
Intrabar
Pros
Neural Network based
Advance price action algorithms
Advance trend filtering algorithms
Advance consolidation filtering algo
Pre-alert (get ready) signals
Non-delay indications
Auto-trading supported
100% Non repaint
100% No lag
No recalculating
Lifetime license
Cons Very few signals
Instructions to use
1 Do not enter a trade if pre-alert appears on a hammer type candle.
2 Do not trade when market is making very small candles (indecision candles- dash dash candles) as it makes during low volume.
3 Do not trade 30 minutes before or after a 3 bulls news time.
As this is a free version, only a limited numbers of signals are enabled. To get more quantity and quality you can check our paid indicators.
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note