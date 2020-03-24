Pyramids trend line

The "Pyramids trend line" is a trading and a Filtering tool too, it is based on a combination of important indicators in one tool.

We programmed a dashboard that helps you know the current direction for each time frame, to avoid wasting time searching for it.

We also put a percentage of the trend to know its current strength (using all time frames).



The advantages of this indicator:
  1. It is easy to know the trend in all time frame.
  2. It is easy to know the strength of the trend.
  3. It gives you the opportunity to trade with the general trend.
  4. It gives you an opportunity to filter and improve your trading method.
  5. Never repaints, never back paints, never recalculates.
  6. It works with all Currencies, Stocks, Crypto Currencies ... etc
  7. It has an alert when the direction changes.


Input Parameters

  • Enable DASHBOARD  '' (Optional)  '' = true\ false 
  • Enable Alert '' (Optional)  = true\ false
  • color uptrend = Green
  • color downtrend =   Red


How to use it 

No complicated rules just follow 2 simple steps!

Step 1: if the trend line green "uptrend" and the strength of direction for uptrend > 60%

  • Go for long "BUY" position.   

Step 2:  if the trend line red "downtrend" and the strength of direction for downtrend > 60%

  • Go for short "SELL" position.   


More from author
Hidden Gap Zone Box
David Ayad
Indicators
MetaTrader indicator that detects WRBs (Wide Range Bodies/Bars) and Hidden Gaps. WRB Hidden Gap MetaTrader indicator  detects WRB and marks it.   WRB can be either a Wide Range Bar (a very large bar) or a Wide Range Body (a candlestick that has a very long body).   WRB alone do not provide much information so the indicator uses WRB to detect Hidden Gaps.   The indicator also displays filled and unfilled Hidden Gaps in a different way, making it easier to view the market situation at a glance
FREE
King Kong
David Ayad
Indicators
This indicator works periodically and continuously depends on the numbers only and some complex mathematical equations, will give you more than wonderful areas for sell and buy and middle line, which is for us the first goal and the second goal it’s other area . This indicator is easy to deal with and does not repaint itself that it is constant from the beginning of opening the market if it is daily, weekly or monthly This indicator gives you a very small stop loss for multiple and large Target
