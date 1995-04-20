Hidden Gap Zone Box

MetaTrader indicator that detects WRBs (Wide Range Bodies/Bars) and Hidden Gaps.

WRB Hidden Gap MetaTrader indicator detects WRB and marks it. WRB can be either a Wide Range Bar (a very large bar) or a Wide Range Body (a candlestick that has a very long body). WRB alone do not provide much information so the indicator uses WRB to detect Hidden Gaps. The indicator also displays filled and unfilled Hidden Gaps in a different way, making it easier to view the market situation at a glance

This indicator doesn't generate trading signals. This indicator provides information about price action that can be used to assist traders with exit and entry signals from other strategies. WRB bars can be meaningless. However, WRB can only show Hidden Gaps. Hidden Gaps can be viewed as support/resistance zones or pivots. Hidden Gaps could also be considered the weekly price gaps.
Input parameters

  • COMPARE PERCENT - IT'S A Wide Range Bodies Comparing by last 3 BAR.
  • shift candles - How many bars will the Hidden Gap appear on chart.
  • candles to stop box - How many bars to stop the  Hidden Gap zone box .
  • color 1 --  Hidden Gap Color for bullish candles.
  • color 2 -- Hidden Gap Color for bearish candles.


Our Scalping strategy 

https://c.mql5.com/1/244/6t5s7e.gif

Altri dall’autore
King Kong
David Ayad
Indicatori
This indicator works periodically and continuously depends on the numbers only and some complex mathematical equations, will give you more than wonderful areas for sell and buy and middle line, which is for us the first goal and the second goal it’s other area . This indicator is easy to deal with and does not repaint itself that it is constant from the beginning of opening the market if it is daily, weekly or monthly This indicator gives you a very small stop loss for multiple and large Target
Pyramids trend line
David Ayad
Indicatori
The "Pyramids trend line" is a trading and a Filtering tool too, it is based on a combination of important indicators in one tool. We programmed a dashboard that helps you know the current direction for each time frame, to avoid wasting time searching for it. We also put a percentage of the trend to know its current strength (using all time frames). The advantages of this indicator: It is easy to know the trend in all time frame. It is easy to know the strength of the trend. It gives you the
