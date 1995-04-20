Hidden Gap Zone Box

MetaTrader indicator that detects WRBs (Wide Range Bodies/Bars) and Hidden Gaps.





WRB Hidden Gap MetaTrader indicator detects WRB and marks it.

WRB can be either a Wide Range Bar (a very large bar) or a Wide Range Body (a candlestick that has a very long body).

WRB alone do not provide much information so the indicator uses WRB to detect Hidden Gaps.

The indicator also displays filled and unfilled Hidden Gaps in a different way, making it easier to view the market situation at a glance



This indicator doesn't generate trading signals.

This indicator provides information about price action that can be used to assist traders with exit and entry signals from other strategies.

WRB bars can be meaningless. However, WRB can only show Hidden Gaps.

Hidden Gaps can be viewed as support/resistance zones or pivots.

Hidden Gaps could also be considered the weekly price gaps.

Input parameters