Realtime Statistics MT5

The Realtime Statistics MT5 is an innovative tool designed for traders who want to keep track of their trading performance in real-time. This MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) is packed with customizable features that allow you to monitor crucial trading statistics directly on your chart, ensuring you always have the insights you need to make informed trading decisions.

Check out the Realtime Statistics MT5 User Guide Here

Try out the FREE Realtime Statistics MT5 Demo Here

Key Features:

  • Comprehensive Statistics Display: Track up to nine different trading metrics such as Running Profit/Loss, Balance, Equity, Daily and Weekly Profit/Loss, Drawdown percentages, and more. Customize the display to show the statistics that matter most to your trading strategy.

  • Dynamic Color Coding: Easily distinguish between positive and negative performance with dynamic color coding. Each statistic can change color based on its value, allowing you to quickly assess your trading status at a glance. You can also customize the colors to suit your preferences.

  • Customizable Layout: Adjust the font size, spacing, and positioning of each statistic on your chart. Whether you prefer a minimalistic or detailed display, this EA provides you with the flexibility to design your dashboard exactly how you like it.

  • Highlighted Statistic Display: Emphasize a key statistic on your chart with a large, centered display. Perfect for focusing on your daily profit, equity, or any other critical metric during trading sessions. The highlighted statistic also features dynamic color options and customizable font sizes for both percentage and monetary values.

  • Real-Time Updates: The bot continuously updates the statistics in real-time, ensuring you have the most up-to-date information during your trading sessions. It automatically resets daily and weekly statistics to help you track your performance effectively.

  • Conditional Settings: Enable conditional color changes for specific metrics like Daily Drawdown, where the bot can automatically highlight when certain thresholds are met, alerting you to potential risks.

Ideal For:

  • Day Traders: Keep a close eye on daily profits, losses, and drawdowns to make swift decisions during high-frequency trading.
  • Swing Traders: Monitor weekly performance and equity changes to adjust your trading strategy as the market evolves.
  • Risk Managers: Track drawdown and profit percentages to manage risk and ensure capital preservation.

Benefits:

  • Enhanced Decision-Making: By having all your key trading statistics displayed directly on your chart, you can make quicker, more informed decisions.
  • Improved Focus: With the ability to highlight and emphasize the most important statistics, you can maintain focus on what truly matters during your trading sessions.
  • Customization: Tailor the bot to fit your unique trading style and preferences, ensuring it adds maximum value to your trading strategy.

The Realtime Statistics MT5 is an essential tool for any serious trader looking to enhance their trading efficiency and performance monitoring. Whether you’re trading daily or managing long-term investments, this bot provides the data you need, exactly when you need it.

Disclaimer:

This tool, Realtime Statistics MT5, is designed to provide real-time monitoring of various trading metrics directly on your MetaTrader 5 platform. It does not offer any guarantee or promise of profits and should be used as an informational tool to assist in trading decisions. The performance metrics displayed by this tool are based on the data provided by the MetaTrader 5 platform and reflect real-time calculations; they do not imply any assurance of future results.

Users are encouraged to use this tool as part of a broader trading strategy and should be aware that trading involves significant risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. The customizable features of this tool are intended to help users tailor the display of their trading information according to their individual preferences. However, these features should not be interpreted as endorsements or recommendations of any specific trading strategy.

This tool does not perform any trading functions, nor does it provide signals or alerts. Users are responsible for their own trading decisions and should use this tool with caution, considering their personal financial situation and risk tolerance.

Check out the Realtime Statistics MT5 User Guide Here

Try out the FREE Realtime Statistics MT5 Demo Here


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