Fx Trading Assistant

Fx panel tool for manual trading.

Everything you need for scalping trading, swing trading!

- For onclick trading:

* Can set stop loss, take profit

* Can auto calculate the volume for you depend on how much money you allow to lost every trade.

* Can close all trade, close trade follow Symbol

* Can minimize panel for better watching price moving

* Can trade with minimize panel

- For pending order:

* Can draw order price + stoploss + take profit by UI

* Can modify order and re-calculate profit + loss

* Can quick pending order with pending Buy or pending Sell

- For account:

* Calculate Profit + Winrate + Reward/Risk ratio for better managing balance

Just try it and make your trading better!!!


