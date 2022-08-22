Fx Trading Assistant
- Yardımcı programlar
- Vu Duy Hoang
- Sürüm: 1.30
- Güncellendi: 22 Ağustos 2022
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
Fx panel tool for manual trading.
Everything you need for scalping trading, swing trading!
- For onclick trading:
* Can set stop loss, take profit
* Can auto calculate the volume for you depend on how much money you allow to lost every trade.
* Can close all trade, close trade follow Symbol
* Can minimize panel for better watching price moving
* Can trade with minimize panel
- For pending order:
* Can draw order price + stoploss + take profit by UI
* Can modify order and re-calculate profit + loss
* Can quick pending order with pending Buy or pending Sell
- For account:
* Calculate Profit + Winrate + Reward/Risk ratio for better managing balance
Just try it and make your trading better!!!