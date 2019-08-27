HarmonyScalper
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 27 August 2019
- Activations: 10
Harmony Scalper
The Harmony Scalper Expert Advisor based on high move of price to detect the opportunity for buy or sell.
Features
- spread protection
- slippage protection
- no grid
- no martingale
- a small SL for every trade
RECOMMENDATIONS
- To achieve better results, it is recommended to use accounts with low spreads. The optimal spread for EURUSD is 5 pips or less.
- Recommended pair: EURUSD.
- Timeframe: M1.
- Broker: Tickmill with zero spread account is a good choice, the spread of it is 0-5 and the commission just 2$ per one side(4$ per on completed order).
- MyFxBook Strategies : www.myfxbook.com /strategies/harmony-scalper-ea/202368
- Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/689269