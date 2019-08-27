HarmonyScalper

Harmony Scalper

The Harmony Scalper Expert Advisor based on high move of price to detect the opportunity for buy or sell.


Features

  • spread protection
  • slippage protection
  • no grid
  • no martingale
  • a small SL for every trade


RECOMMENDATIONS
  • To achieve better results, it is recommended to use accounts with low spreads. The optimal spread for EURUSD is 5 pips or less.
  • Recommended pair: EURUSD.
  • Timeframe: M1.
  • Broker: Tickmill with zero spread account is a good choice, the spread of it is 0-5 and the commission just 2$ per one side(4$ per on completed order).
  • MyFxBook Strategies :    www.myfxbook.com /strategies/harmony-scalper-ea/202368

  • Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/689269











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