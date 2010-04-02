EA TW79 Trend Filter Margintale control system

Hello; This product aims to open trades in the direction of the trend by using moving averages and thus increasing the number of successful trades. It forces the system to recover lost trades by using a margintale system. It also has the feature of using equity management. Input parameter descriptions: With Lots Auto:True-False options, it enables the use of equity management to be activated or deactivated. Lots Auto Divide: Sets the equity usage limit. Lots Fix: Determines the fixed lot amount. Lots Exponent: Determines the increase coefficient of the lot amount after the lost trade. Ema Fast:Fast ema period value Ema Slow:Slow ema period value Ema Trend:Trend period value Candle ID: The next number of bars to be entered after the signal to enter the process SL pips: Value of stop loss in pips TP pips: Value of Take profit in pips



