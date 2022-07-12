Heist

1

IF WHAT YOU NEED IS A SYSTEM THAT YOU SIMPLY SETUP ONCE AND LET IT DO THE WORK FOR YOU FOR A LONG-TERM THEN THIS IS THE PERFECT EA FOR YOU!!!! TRADE NASDAQ, US30, GERM30 and UK100

Heist is a comprehensive set of tools that allows you to trade with more accuracy and ease.

Heist is a fully automated Expert Advisor which is programmed to trade market consolidations taking advantage of the candle open fluctuations to aim for a few trailing pips. Approximately more than 90% of candlesticks have wicks, which is an indication of market fluctuations. The reality of trading is that no one really knows for a fact where the market is going, Heist is programmed to hedge the market using market execution and pending orders on the Daily or weekly timeframe to take advantage of the fluctuations on open, resistance and support levels.


The strategy give you flexibility to backtest your own preferred settings as the are a lot of ways to utilize the EA.



SEE RECOMMENDED BACKTESTING AND LIVE TRADING SETTINGS IN SCREENSHORTS AND DM FOR MORE INFO.


Current price limited to first 10 purchases.


Contact me immediately after purchase for product manual, settings recommendations & installation guide.


LIST OF PARAMETERS.

  • Works with any broker of your choice that allows hedging.
  • Lot size (MM PositionSizing: automatically calculated per your set units of account currency.
  • Scaling: adds set number of trades only above set number of points in profit.
  • Add-Position-Percent: multiplies the first lot size amount for scaling trades as per set percentage.
  • Weekdays filter: Select days you would like system to take trades.
  • Time-filter: Set your time-filter to start from market open time as per your broker time-zone shown on your chart. time of the day (from hour)  and (from min) This is where you set the time in which system will start trading. time of the day (to hour) and (to min) This is where you will set time when system will stop looking for trades.
  • CloseAtPL: Base currency Stop-loss and Take Profit threshold, when input with a minus (-) e.g. -100 it becomes a base currency stop loss and without a minus e.g. 100 it becomes a base currency take profit. We highly recommend using it as your base currency Stop-loss
  • Trail-points: only trails the stop-loss above the entry level. (we recommend that you do not set it too far in order to potentially win both directions)
  • Trail-step: Set number the distance and sequence between price and stop loss when trailing has commenced.
  • Trail-Above: set number of points from entry.
  • Stop-order: Add pending order when price is above your set points (Always set the same as Trail-points).
  • We recommend trading on NAS100, US30, GER3O and UK100.
  • MaxTradeduration: configure the max duration of opened trades by bars/candles whether in profit or loss, this serves  as an additional TP or SL. 
  • Recommended to trade on daily or weekly timeframe.
  • Maximum Slippage and spread allowance has been adjusted accordingly for execution on all settings.
  • EA has an input setup to automatically receive push notifications in your MT4 whenever a new trade is opened and when a trade is modified/trailing stop loss has been triggered.
  • Hedging allowed
  • Full support and continuous maintenance.


PLEASE SEE VIDEO FOR DETAILED INPUT EXPLANATION

 https://youtu.be/zMHlMTH36H8



varzol
21
varzol 2025.01.20 03:51 
 

I lost 25 percent of my money in 2 hours

Reply to review