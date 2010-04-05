Heist market maker





Heist is a comprehensive set of tools that allows you to trade with more accuracy and ease.

This version of Heist takes its first entry by following the previous closed candle trend whilst still taking advantage of the market consolidation at open, resistance and support levels to aim for a few trailing pips. Still highly recommended to trade on Daily or weekly timeframe. Trade Nasdaq, Us30, Germ30 and uk100.





Contact me immediately after purchase for product manual, settings recommendations, bonus equity protection EA & installation guide.





SEE RECOMMENDED BACKTESTING AND LIVE TRADING SETTINGS IN SCREENSHORTS AND DM FOR MORE INFO.







LIST OF PARAMETERS.

Works with any broker of your choice that allows hedging.

Lot size (MM PositionSizing: automatically calculated per your set units of account currency.

Scaling: adds set number of trades only above set number of points in profit.

Add-Position-Percent: multiplies the first lot size amount for scaling trades as per set percentage.

Weekdays filter: Select days you would like system to take trades.

Time-filter: Set your time-filter to start from market open time as per your broker time-zone shown on your chart. time of the day (from hour) and (from min) This is where you set the time in which system will start trading. time of the day (to hour) and (to min) This is where you will set time when system will stop looking for trades.

CloseAtPL: Base currency Stop-loss and Take Profit threshold, when input with a minus (-) e.g. -100 it becomes a base currency stop loss and without a minus e.g. 100 it becomes a base currency take profit. We highly recommend using it as your base currency Stop-loss

Trail-points: only trails the stop-loss above the entry level. (we recommend that you do not set it too far in order to potentially win both market directions)



Trail-step: Set number the distance and sequence between price and stop loss when trailing has commenced.

Trail-Above: set number of points from entry.

set number of points from entry. We recommend trading on NAS100, US30, GER3O and UK100.

Recommended to trade on daily or weekly timeframe.

Maximum Slippage and spread allowance has been adjusted accordingly for execution on all settings.

EA has an input setup to automatically receive push notifications in your MT4 whenever a new trade is opened and when a trade is modified/trailing stop loss has been triggered.

Hedging allowed .

. Full support and continuous maintenance.



