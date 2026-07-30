FJ Universe WEALE Price List Analyzer

WEALE Price List | Wealth Engine Capital Scanner Utility for MetaTrader 5

WEALE Price List is a MetaTrader 5 (MT5) utility script that shows how much capital you need to fill the full Wealth Engine DCA ladder on every symbol in your Market Watch.

This utility is the planning companion to the FJ Universe Wealth Engine (WEALE) Expert Advisor. Where the Wealth Engine runs the strategy, the WEALE Price List helps you decide where to run it. The script scans each symbol in your Market Watch, reads the live contract specification, and writes a clean CSV report. Next to the classic minimum lot cost it adds one new value, the WEALE Price, and then sorts the whole list from the least to the most capital required. It is an analysis tool only. It opens no orders and it changes nothing on your account.

The WEALE Price is the total capital needed to fill the complete zero-sum recovery ladder on a symbol when the first and smallest order equals one broker minimum lot. The Wealth Engine builds a Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) ladder of several orders down to a configurable depth and sizes each order so that a small bounce from the newest order brings the whole basket back to break-even. Fix the three inputs that define that ladder, anchor the smallest order at one minimum lot, and the total capital to fill every order becomes one clear figure for each symbol. That figure is the WEALE Price, and it matches the minimum total investment the Wealth Engine reports for the same configuration.

Because each deeper order must be large enough to pull the basket average down toward the newer and lower price, the ladder grows as it deepens. A deep setting such as 90 percent over a few orders therefore produces a large WEALE Price, while a shallower depth or a higher recovery percentage brings the totals down. The figures are calculated exactly as the Wealth Engine calculates them.

Features:

Scans every symbol currently selected in your Market Watch in one pass.

Calculates the WEALE Price, the total capital to fill the full Wealth Engine ladder starting from one broker minimum lot.

Uses the same zero-sum recovery ladder mathematics as the FJ Universe Wealth Engine Expert Advisor, so the estimate matches the plan the Wealth Engine would build.

Sorts the report from the least capital required to the most, so the most affordable symbol sits at the top.

Reports the classic minimum lot cost, the minimum lot, the long swap, the short swap, the swap type and the current spread for every symbol.

Reports the sector, industry, country and the full weekly trading session times where the broker provides them.

Exports everything to a time-stamped CSV file that opens in any spreadsheet application.

Marks any symbol whose ladder cannot be computed as N/A and places it at the end of the report.

Places no orders and modifies nothing on the account, so it is safe to run on a live terminal.

Configuration Settings:

Number of Orders (numberOfOrders): How many orders the ladder contains, from the entry price down to the maximum depth. Set the same value you plan to use in the Wealth Engine.

Depth Below Entry (minusPercentMax): How deep below the current price the ladder reaches, in percent. A value of 100 spreads the ladder all the way toward zero. Greater depth means larger deep orders and a higher WEALE Price.

Recovery Profit Percentage (recoveryProfitInPercentage): The break-even distance above the last order, in percent. This is the heart of the zero-sum recovery design. A higher value lets each order be smaller and lowers the total capital required.

The report columns, in order: Symbol, Snapshot Price, Minimum Lot Cost, WEALE Price with its exact configuration shown in the header, Minimum Lot, Long Swap, Short Swap, Swap Type, Spread, Sector, Industry, Country, and the trading session for each day from Monday to Sunday.

How to use the utility:

1. Copy the script into the MQL5 Scripts folder and compile it in MetaEditor.

2. Add the symbols you want to study to the Market Watch, because the script scans exactly what is selected there.

3. Drag the script onto any chart and set Number of Orders, Depth Below Entry and Recovery Profit Percentage to match your Wealth Engine plan.

4. Confirm. The script writes a time-stamped CSV into the common Files folder and prints the full path to the Experts journal.

5. Open the CSV in any spreadsheet. The rows are already sorted from the least capital required to the most.

Honest words about risk: This is a planning utility, not a trading system and not a market forecast. It does not place orders and it does not promise profit. The capital figures follow the Wealth Engine family convention where the quote currency is treated as close to the account currency, so for cross-currency symbols they are close planning estimates rather than exact settlement figures. Trading leveraged products involves substantial risk of loss, and DCA strategies hold drawdown during falling markets by design. Past performance and backtests do not guarantee future results, and your own numbers may differ with broker, contract size, spreads, swaps and execution. Please plan only with risk capital you can afford to lose, and consult a qualified financial professional where appropriate.

This utility is a good fit for traders who use the FJ Universe Wealth Engine and want to choose a suitable symbol before they commit capital. It runs on MetaTrader 5, works with any broker symbol in your Market Watch, and operates equally well on live and demo terminals. It is a companion to the FJ Universe Wealth Engine and the wider FJ Universe family of trading tools and live signals, which you can find on my MQL5 profile.

Author: FJUNIVERSE, building automation trading tools for MetaTrader 5. My contact information and further products are available on my MQL5 profile.