This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND.

Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges.

Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator.





TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR:



The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and alert user with audio and visible alert, so You can bring Your attention to the asset.

You can use this indicator on any asset such us: FOREX, INDICES, COMMODITIES, STOCKS etc...

You can either swing trade the TR or wait for a Breackout/Breackdown to follow the upcoming trend.





HOW TO USE THE CONGESTIONI INDICATOR:



1. Buy and install the indicator on Your terminal

2. Put the indicator on the assets You want to monitor for trading

3. Wait to receive Alerts

4. Start Trading either within the CONGESTIONI Indicator, selling when prices touch resistance or buying when prices touch support

Or follow Breackout/Breachdown when a BAR close below one of the supporto or resistance lines, it's a signal that with high probability, price will move in that direction

5. Put stop loss just below the line that was not breack

6. Book and take profit according to Your target or when prices will stop in the next CONGESTIONI signal.







