This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND.

Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges.

Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator.


TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR:

The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and alert user with audio and visible alert, so You can bring Your attention to the asset.

You can use this indicator on any asset such us: FOREX, INDICES, COMMODITIES, STOCKS etc...

You can either swing trade the TR or wait for a Breackout/Breackdown to follow the upcoming trend.


HOW TO USE THE CONGESTIONI INDICATOR:

1. Buy and install the indicator on Your terminal

2. Put the indicator on the assets You want to monitor for trading

3. Wait to receive Alerts

4. Start Trading either within the CONGESTIONI Indicator, selling when prices touch resistance or buying when prices touch support

Or follow Breackout/Breachdown when a BAR close below one of the supporto or resistance lines, it's a signal that with high probability, price will move in that direction

5. Put stop loss just below the line that was not breack

6. Book and take profit according to Your target or when prices  will stop in the next CONGESTIONI signal.


ningio
39
ningio 2022.09.04 13:20 
 

Grazie veramente, è un super indicatore che consente un vero salto di qualità nell'operatività quotidiana di trading. Consente vere e proprige entrate chirurgiche usato nei vari tf. Grazie

TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Göstergeler
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.4 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND in the bud, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these data a
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Uzman Danışmanlar
BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
Hedge Trading Monitor
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Hedge Trading Monitor e' il mio indicatore che monitora a colpo d'occhio la differenza o il ratio tra due asset utili per fare Hedge trading. Come si utilizza + scaricare l'indicatore  + applicare l'indicatore su un grafico aperto + si possono cambiare gli asset agendo nelle impostazioni. Distribuzione + e' distribuito solo su MQL5.vom + licenza gratuita (FREE)
FREE
Hedge Trading King
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Hedge Trading Monitor e' il mio indicatore che monitora a colpo d'occhio la differenza o il ratio tra due asset utili per fare Hedge trading. Come si utilizza + scaricare l'indicatore  + applicare l'indicatore su un grafico aperto + si possono cambiare gli asset agendo nelle impostazioni. Distribuzione + e' distribuito solo su MQL5.vom + licenza gratuita (FREE)
FREE
Spreadex per TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Göstergeler
SPREADEX e' un indicatore per MT4 e MT5 che indica la distanza dell'ASSET dal GP. il GP e' il prezzo del vero valore dell'ASSET sottostante ottenuto per stima. Il GP e' come una calamita, attira il prezzo dell'ASSET con alta probabilita' ed all'interno della stessa giornata di trading. Quindi SPREADEX indica quali sono gli asset piu distanti dal GP al momento in tempo reale. Fornendo un punto di vista al TRADER su quali asset concentrarsi e cercare eventuali segnali di inversione dei prezzi per
FREE
Spreadex per TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
Göstergeler
SPREADEX e' un indicatore per MT4 e MT5 che indica la distanza dell'ASSET dal GP. il GP e' il prezzo del vero valore dell'ASSET sottostante ottenuto per stima. Il GP e' come una calamita, attira il prezzo dell'ASSET con alta probabilita' ed all'interno della stessa giornata di trading. Quindi SPREADEX indica quali sono gli asset piu distanti dal GP al momento in tempo reale. Fornendo un punto di vista al TRADER su quali asset concentrarsi e cercare eventuali segnali di inversione dei prezzi per
FREE
Chaos Indicator
Stefano Frisetti
Göstergeler
DESCRIPTION The CHAOS INDICATOR has been developed to be used for the TRADING STRATEGY OF CHAOS, as described in the book. The book is in italian language only and can be obtained only on my website indicated below. DATAS COLLECTED AND SHOWN ON GRAPHS The CHAOS INDICATOR apply easily to any graph and any asset, and it is a TRADING FACILITATOR, as it identify immediately the following items on any graph: - The GP (= RIGHT PRICE) i.e. the price to which the asset should be attracted within 24 ho
Risk Controller mgr
Stefano Frisetti
Yardımcı programlar
RISK CONTROL MANAGER Now You can have the same control over risk management as big trading rooms, institutional investors and hedge funds. Managing risk is a fundamental operation for your brokerage.  Choose your maximum desired risk exposure in percentage to Your account, set it on the RISK CONTROL MANAGER, the EA will check and make sure that You'll never exceed that. When You ignore the trading risk, and you leave your operations open, that potentially could lead to catastrophic trade expos
Chaos Algo Trading EA
Stefano Frisetti
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
DESCRIPTION With the CHAOS ALGO TRADING EA, You dont need anymore to guess prices direction, You can profit when prices move either in mark up or in mark down from the moment You activate the EA in Your trading account. The ALGO TRADING EA was created to fully automate the TRADING STRATEGY OF CHAOS, leaving the single TRADE OPEN and TRADE CLOSE to the EA, and keeping for the TRADER only the decision when to activate it or close it. The EA is best used in loops; so if USER activate it, and then
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
5 (3)
Göstergeler
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.4 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND in the bud, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these data a
Trendalgo AI MT4
Stefano Frisetti
Uzman Danışmanlar
TRENDALGO is an EA that uses ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE to trade 100% automatically and as the name says it is a TREND FOLLOWING EA, it works well on ASSETs that are TRENDING. AI is used to identify the moment in which volumes, volatility and momentum explode, according to a proprietary equation created by me which takes these values ​​into consideration as objective data and never uses any indicator. TRENDALGO opens a new TRADE and follows it by continuously adjusting STOP LOSS and TAKE PROFIT, f
Tradex no slippage
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
TRADEX yapay zeka Her İŞLEMDE kayma maliyetinden kaçınabildiğinizi hayal edin! Piyasa fiyatlarından gerçekleştirilen hemen her işlemde karşılaşılan kaçınılmaz bir maliyettir. "Kayma" terimi, bir işlemin emri ile gerçekleştirilme fiyatı arasındaki farkı ifade eder; ortalama olarak 1 pip veya 10 baz puandır, ancak bazen daha da yüksek olabilir. TRADEX AI tam da bunu yapar, açtığınız her emirde kaymayı önler ve bazen 20 baz puana varan kayma maliyetinden sizi anında kurtarır. Yapay zeka kullanıla
Scipio Ea
Stefano Frisetti
Uzman Danışmanlar
SCIPIO AI, finans piyasalarında 20 yılı aşkın deneyimden sonra oluşturduğum Otomatik işlem BOT'umdur, TİCARET faaliyetinin, girişin, yönetimin, zarar durdurmanın %100'ünü otomatikleştirir, gün geçtikçe TİCARETÇİNİN hiçbir şey yapması gerekmez. Bu EA aynı anda yalnızca 1 TİCARET açar ve hemen DURDURMA KAYBINI çok yakına ayarlar, ızgara veya martingale kullanmaz, her seferinde bir işlem yapar, böylece büyük DRAW DONW'dan kaçınır. Son birkaç günün davranışına göre TİCARETİ (UZUN + KISA) açmak iç
Risk Control Mgr
Stefano Frisetti
Yardımcı programlar
RISK CONTROL MANAGER Now You can have the same control over risk management as big trading rooms, institutional investors and hedge funds. Managing risk is a fundamental operation for your brokerage.  Choose your maximum desired risk exposure in percentage to Your account, set it on the RISK CONTROL MANAGER, the EA will check and make sure that You'll never exceed that. When You ignore the trading risk, and you leave your operations open, that potentially could lead to catastrophic trade expos
Tradex No Slippage MT5
Stefano Frisetti
Yardımcı programlar
TRADEX yapay zeka Her İŞLEMDE kayma maliyetinden kaçınabildiğinizi hayal edin! Piyasa fiyatlarından gerçekleştirilen hemen her işlemde karşılaşılan kaçınılmaz bir maliyettir. "Kayma" terimi, bir işlemin emri ile gerçekleştirilme fiyatı arasındaki farkı ifade eder; ortalama olarak 1 pip veya 10 baz puandır, ancak bazen daha da yüksek olabilir. TRADEX AI tam da bunu yapar, açtığınız her emirde kaymayı önler ve bazen 20 baz puana varan kayma maliyetinden sizi anında kurtarır. Yapay zeka kullanıla
Scipio Ea Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Uzman Danışmanlar
SCIPIO AI, finans piyasalarında 20 yılı aşkın deneyimden sonra oluşturduğum Otomatik işlem BOT'umdur, TİCARET faaliyetinin, girişin, yönetimin, zarar durdurmanın %100'ünü otomatikleştirir, gün geçtikçe TİCARETÇİNİN hiçbir şey yapması gerekmez. Bu EA aynı anda yalnızca 1 TİCARET açar ve hemen DURDURMA KAYBINI çok yakına ayarlar, ızgara veya martingale kullanmaz, her seferinde bir işlem yapar, böylece büyük DRAW DONW'dan kaçınır. Son birkaç günün davranışına göre TİCARETİ (UZUN + KISA) açmak iç
Scipio Bot Gold mt5
Stefano Frisetti
Uzman Danışmanlar
Beware of SCAMS! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is distributed only on MQL5.com This is not a commercial BOT, but it is professional, distribution is limited to 100 copies in total and the price may increase without notice. The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER has to enter + opens only 1 trade at a time + always use close and fixed STOP LOSS + adapt SL and TP to the volatility of the day + SCIPIO EA is truly an EA that trades automatically without
