LoveQueen

LoveQueen is a dedicated Expert exclusively to work on GBPUSD and Time Frame H1 only.


Do not use it on any other currency pair and on any other Time Frame.


It works with various indicators to give the entry point and with other indicators to give the exit point, as well as still having Take Profit and Stop Loss.


By taking advantage of its money management you can improve its performance. Use this Money Management setting if you have little capital test it in backtest.

  1. Monei Management = True
  2. Fixed Lot = 0.03
  3. Variable Money = 500
  4. Variable Lot Value = 0.03

LoveQueen is part of a series of EAs that I will be listing to use together to form a differentiated strategy.

