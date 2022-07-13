Algorithm Strategy

Expert Martingale Samir Arman Experts

Broker (Recommended): https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 The principle of Martingale strategy This strategy works as follows: A certain amount is determined as a basic wager unit, for example $ 10. In the event of losing the deal, the size of the next deal is increased with the same number of basic units, for example double, as it will become $ 20. In the event of a loss of another deal, the size is increased again, and so on Initial control opening buy or selle or together With compli