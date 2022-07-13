Algorithm Strategy

EA Settings：

  • You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range)
  • This EA is not sensitive to spread, slip, or any other broker-related variables.
  • You can use the currency pairs I recommend, or you can use other currency pairs
  • I used 1000 0.01 lot. I recommend using 5000 0.01lot to reduce the risk
  • Leverage 1:200 or higher is recommended
  • Parameter file download linkhttps://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/749380


EA test：

  • Test within the M15 time frame
  • A long-term test of 5 years is recommended to show the stability of EA under various market conditions.


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This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
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