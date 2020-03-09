The Solomon

You don't need thousands of dollars for safe trading. As The_Solomon EA don't martingale or grid or averaging, you don't need a big account.
You need just a $50 or $100 account to use this Expert. Each trade has proper TP and SL defined and we trade only one trade in each pair at a time.

Benefits of this EA:

  • Consistency trades proven track record
  • No Martingale
  • No Grid
  • No dangerous strategy
  • Each Trade with proper stoploss
  • One running trade per pair at a time
  • $100 acc balance is perfectly OK for 0.02 Lots
Timeframe: 15M
Pairs: USDCHF, EURCHF, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, EURCAD, CHFJPY

Lot Size: 0.02 for $100


Please use it on ECN or Raw Acc only


For any help of query, please message me.


Thanks


