You don't need thousands of dollars for safe trading. As The_Solomon EA don't martingale or grid or averaging, you don't need a big account.
You need just a $50 or $100 account to use this Expert. Each trade has proper TP and SL defined and we trade only one trade in each pair at a time.
Benefits of this EA:
- Consistency trades proven track record
- No Martingale
- No Grid
- No dangerous strategy
- Each Trade with proper stoploss
- One running trade per pair at a time
- $100 acc balance is perfectly OK for 0.02 Lots
Timeframe: 15M
Pairs: USDCHF, EURCHF, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, EURCAD, CHFJPY
Lot Size: 0.02 for $100
Please use it on ECN or Raw Acc only
