CorrelationCalculator

The Forex Correlation Indicator is a powerful tool designed to analyze and display the correlation between different major forex pairs in the market. This indicator helps traders identify relationships and trends between currency pairs, allowing for more informed trading decisions.
Key Features:
  • Displays correlation coefficients between pairs.
  • Visualizes correlation strength through color-coded indicators.
  • Customizable settings for timeframes and correlation calculations.
  • User-friendly interface for easy interpretation of results.
  • Helps identify potential trading opportunities based on correlated pairs.
By utilizing the Forex Correlation Indicator, traders can gain valuable insights into how different currency pairs move in relation to each other, enabling them to optimize their trading strategies and manage risk more effectively in the forex market.


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The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL MT4
Genki Andou
Indicators
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter + RR Guarantee System for XAUUSD Swing Trading No repaint. No redraw. No lag. All signals lock after confirmation. Bonus for buyers: Get AI Zone Radar ($59 value) + PDF manual free with purchase. Send me a message on MQL5 after buying. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5 version also available: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=Site +Profile+Seller Used and trusted by gold traders
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
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TradeEasier
Sofia Mohammad Rashed
Indicators
This Indicator is a very Simple Method to make profit from the market! it has two arrow directions up and down. you can easily buy when you see up arrow and close it when you see down arrow. you can use it for Binary Options too! you also can use it with other indicators like Heiken Ashi and Ichimoku to make a complete System of Trading. it has just two Input Options: nBars: The Number of Candles you want to see the Signals for. ShowPanel: to display or not to display the Panel  DoAlert: to Send
TradeCompass
Sofia Mohammad Rashed
Indicators
This is another Arrow Indicator to show the instant direction of the Market. it's no repainting and no lagging. you can easily trade by it's direction or use it on your own System. the later is recommended! you can use it on Automatic Experts too. it's input parameters are consists of: nBars: Number of Bars to be checked EnableAlerts: to send Alert messages when get new Signal. EmailAlerts: to send you Email for new Signals you can simply use it on any Symbol or Time Frame after checking for it'
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