TradeCompass

This is another Arrow Indicator to show the instant direction of the Market. it's no repainting and no lagging. you can easily trade by it's direction or use it on your own System. the later is recommended! you can use it on Automatic Experts too. it's input parameters are consists of:

nBars: Number of Bars to be checked

EnableAlerts: to send Alert messages when get new Signal.

EmailAlerts: to send you Email for new Signals

you can simply use it on any Symbol or Time Frame after checking for it's validity!