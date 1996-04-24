In the Apple is a stable indicator of exit points, no signal will change or redraw.





The indicator displays buy and sell signals with recommended markers for exiting a position. Each exit marker is accompanied by an information mark about the profit from the operation. The label consists of two parts. The first label displays the profit from the last operation in instrument points, and the second label displays the total balance. The total balance starts to be calculated from the moment when the calculation specified in the indicator settings began. For each timeframe and each currency pair, the indicator needs to be adjusted; at the same time, the adjusted indicator works stably for quite a long time. And very frequent reconfiguration is not needed. The indicator also provides information about the overall balance based on the indicator signals, which simplifies the selection of parameters for it, you can change any of the parameters and see the change in digital terms.





The indicator also has some surf functionality and an internal filter that allows you to ignore unstructured bars. What is specified in the settings below.





Options: