In the Apple
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
In the Apple is a stable indicator of exit points, no signal will change or redraw.
The indicator displays buy and sell signals with recommended markers for exiting a position. Each exit marker is accompanied by an information mark about the profit from the operation. The label consists of two parts. The first label displays the profit from the last operation in instrument points, and the second label displays the total balance. The total balance starts to be calculated from the moment when the calculation specified in the indicator settings began. For each timeframe and each currency pair, the indicator needs to be adjusted; at the same time, the adjusted indicator works stably for quite a long time. And very frequent reconfiguration is not needed. The indicator also provides information about the overall balance based on the indicator signals, which simplifies the selection of parameters for it, you can change any of the parameters and see the change in digital terms.
The indicator also has some surf functionality and an internal filter that allows you to ignore unstructured bars. What is specified in the settings below.
Options:
- CalcFlatSlow - The number of bars for calculating indicators of indicator No. 1.
- CalcFlatFast - The number of bars for calculating indicators of indicator No. 2.
- CalcFlatShift - Offset in the positive direction (no redraw).
- CalcFlatAvg - Averaging to form a marginal signal.
- CalcFlatActivity - A parameter that forms the sensitivity of the signal.
- CamelsHump – Parameter for fixing a long trend (20..80).
- ShiftArrow - Service parameter, for the visual indentation of the arrows.
- Spread - Service parameter, specify the average spread for the instrument for counting points and balance, so this number of points will be deducted from each operation.
- HistoryStart - The point in bars to which we calculate the indicator.
- HistoryLimit - The point in bars from which we calculate the indicator.
- ColorOnBalance - Service parameter, sets the dependence of the formation of the color of the profit marker. Either from profit or from balance.
- LengthCB - The number of bars to analyze the structure of bars.
- MinCB - The minimum filter for unstructured bars, below which we do not work.
- MaxCB - The maximum filter for non-structured bars, above which we do not work.