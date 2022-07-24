TopSecret Five

Fully automatic professional MT4 trading system





The strategy is based on four author's indicators that are embedded in the adviser's code, trading takes place at night





Each trade has a Take Profit and Stop Loss.





Testing on real ticks since 2010 with 99.9% probability





The EA has two trading modes: fixed lot or dynamic lot, which is calculated based on the deposit. For every 100$ - 0.01 lots.





The adviser does not open many trades, about ten per month for each currency pair, since there are strict filters against erroneous entry.

The minimum recommended deposit for trading is 100$. Recommended to trade with a broker with fast order execution and low spread!

Trading is recommended, currency pairs:

GBPCHF



EURCHF



EURGBP



GBPCAD





EURNZD

Advantages:

1 Does not use martingale, averaging, grid trading

2 Each trade has Stop Loss and Take Profit

3 Not dependent on economic news, works only during the quietest trading hours

4 Has spread filters and additional protection for blocking unwanted transactions during Relover, broker

5 Testing and optimization on real ticks with 99.9% probability since 2003

6 Fully automatic operation requiring no complex settings

Installation:

It is necessary to install the adviser on the chart of each currency pair separately, which are recommended for trading and select the M15 time frame





Settings:

Prefix - If the broker has a prefix before the name of the currency pair, enter it into this setting.

Sufix - If the broker has a suffix after the name of the currency pair, enter it in this setting.

If the broker does not have prefixes and suffixes, then you do not need to enter anything.





Max Spread - default maximum spread filter 5 (50 pips with a five-digit quote)

Max Slippage - the default maximum slippage filter is 5 (50 pips with a five-digit quote)

It is recommended not to change and leave the default.





GMT Shift - shift between GMT time and your terminal time

If your terminal time is equal to GMT time set to zero





If the time of your terminal is GMT +1 then set the unit and so on





If the time of your terminal is GMT -1 then set minus and one and so on





Fix Lot - Fixed lot size

Dinamic Lot - True/False enable dynamic lot trading

Volume per 300 - the size of the trading lot for every 300 dollars of the deposit

If you want to increase the risks, then expose 0.02 lots or 0.03 lots for every 300 dollars. Default 0.01





Do not work at the cspecified time GMT (0) Fale/True

If you do not want the adviser to open trades in a certain period of time or your broker prohibits this. Then set the GMT time when trading will be prohibited



