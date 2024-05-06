FXChallengeXXL

FXChallenger is an algorithm designed to overcome and manage propfirms of any type Built-in news filter and automatic risk management with DD reduction Supports all types of low spread brokers Ability to select trading hours and days Has automatic balance protection on percentage and on single position stop loss and TP levels buy your license now and overcome all challenges get funded accounts and achieve freedom

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MILCH COW Turbo EA is primarily a multi-currency strategy. It supports 9 or 10 pairs as collection of currencies (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). If you choose Trade_Calc = false, only one pair is turned on. The EA depends on a special indicator to set Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop and Sell limit orders Note: If enabled Pendingorders = false, the EA will use the prices shown on the chart in live orders (buy and sell). In this case, the EA uses stop loss a
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FXCoreNuclearV6OverBoster
Davide Fucarino
1 (1)
Experts
EA FXCoreNuclear V6 Overboster Automatic trading algorithm on MT4 platform, trend detection, support of manual operations, integrated DD reduction system to avoid losses. This EA Expert works with very precise signals generated by its market strength indicators it follows the primary trend avoids positions in counter trend as a whole with a convenient dashboard buttons to integrate positions or additional orders Enter the dedicated telegram group:  https://t.me/FXCoreNuclear_EA
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