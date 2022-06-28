Golden Miner MT4
- Experts
-
Maldini Yoga PratamaFor More Information Contact Me on Telegram @mamasagoy
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
EA Golden Miner is a combination of the old EA buy sell scalper, mood ea and ea grid period. Average profitability on the optimal set is 12-25% per month, on the conservative set 5-15%, on the aggressive set from 30 to 150% per month. Golden Miner is an EA with a scalping strategy system by opening buy and sell positions together, it is recommended to use large and sufficient equity because this EA is a martiangle grid system. The capital requirement of this EA is quite large, especially since he trades on the XAUUSD market, therefore I recommend using a cent account
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|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|M15 M30 H1 & H4
|Test From
|2019
|Settings
|Preset Download Here
|Additional
|EA Equity Sentry For Close Profit All Order by Money
|--------------
|----------------------------------------------------
|Brokers
|Any
|Minimum Deposit
|$100 for cent
|Recommend Deposit
|$500 for cent
|Feature
|NOT sensitive to spread, slippage
|Suggest
| Use Assistant Equity Centry for close all by $
- It's better to use a cent account for large capital
- Maximum Spread 35
- Low Spread ECN account is also recommended
with a capital of 200$ on low risk settings M15, H4 TF together as advised, this EA gives stable good profits. Very nice EA if you can monitor the trades and close manually if required. This EA can maakeyour account grow if used properly.