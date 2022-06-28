Golden Miner MT4

5

EA Golden Miner is a combination of the old EA buy sell scalper, mood ea and ea grid period. Average profitability on the optimal set is 12-25% per month, on the conservative set 5-15%, on the aggressive set from 30 to 150% per month. Golden Miner  is an EA with a scalping strategy system by opening buy and sell positions together, it is recommended to use large and sufficient equity because this EA is a martiangle grid system. The capital requirement of this EA is quite large, especially since he trades on the XAUUSD market, therefore I recommend using a cent account

Give me a 5 Star and good review. I'll give you the Bonus EA Pemburu Uanx Ultimate (v.2 ultra)

Gold Miner = Pemburu Uanx

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Only 5 download of the EA left at $222!

Next price --> $333

Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe M15 M30 H1 & H4
Test From 2019
Settings Preset Download Here
Additional EA Equity Sentry For Close Profit All Order by Money 
 --------------  ----------------------------------------------------
Brokers Any
Minimum Deposit $100 for cent
Recommend Deposit $500 for cent
Feature NOT sensitive to spread, slippage
 Suggest  Use Assistant Equity Centry for close all by $

    Requirements
    • It's better to use a cent account for large capital
    • Maximum Spread 35
    • Low Spread ECN account is also   recommended



    Reviews 5
    UMESH NAIR
    392
    UMESH NAIR 2024.08.26 11:23 
     

    with a capital of 200$ on low risk settings M15, H4 TF together as advised, this EA gives stable good profits. Very nice EA if you can monitor the trades and close manually if required. This EA can maakeyour account grow if used properly.

    Izabela B.
    380
    Izabela B. 2023.07.28 00:50 
     

    Very good EA, working constantly so far...

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    Duc Tai Huynh
    217
    Duc Tai Huynh 2025.05.08 07:42 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    UMESH NAIR
    392
    UMESH NAIR 2024.08.26 11:23 
     

    with a capital of 200$ on low risk settings M15, H4 TF together as advised, this EA gives stable good profits. Very nice EA if you can monitor the trades and close manually if required. This EA can maakeyour account grow if used properly.

    โอ๋ เจนจิรา
    79
    โอ๋ เจนจิรา 2024.05.20 09:26 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Izabela B.
    380
    Izabela B. 2023.07.28 00:50 
     

    Very good EA, working constantly so far...

    mohe1377 Sadoghi
    323
    mohe1377 Sadoghi 2023.05.12 02:50 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Maldini Yoga Pratama
    2783
    Reply from developer Maldini Yoga Pratama 2023.05.12 03:31
    Thanksyou sir for reviews
    Reply to review