Petani Uanx MT5

Petani Uanx MT5 -  is a Integrated  Pair Expert Advisor. this is Multi-Currency(MultiPair) EA, Dynamic Trading Logic, and has a profit or loss security

Only for purchase now for$199!

Next price --> $499


The main strategy uses scalping at the speed of candles per second, the system only focuses on Small and Stable Profits. EA can use Hedging, Martingale, or and not use other dangerous strategies. It uses a fixed stop loss for each position or closed orders integrated with all open pairs General Strategy Definition It's good for Uanx farmers to enter trading at 06.00 - 14.00 (GMT+7 Jakarta Time).   I will always be happy to help you, please contact me!


    Recommendation

    • Timeframe : M1
    • Symbol Arrangement: Correlated and/or Voltative Pairs
    • Use of OneChart for all pairs : If true on input parameters, only one chart is sufficient to trade all selected pairs
    • My favorites are these 11 pairs: AUDUSD, CHFJPY, EURAUD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, USDCHF
    • Minimum Account Balance: 200 USD
    Broker Recommendation:
    1. Broker with low spread and no commision
    2. Actually it can be used in all brokers and all account types, you just need to make sure the takeprofit and trailing calculation placements are calculated with the cost of swap and commissi
    • Leverage: All leverage is fine (Preferred: More than 300)

    Important: The Time hours inputted by the Petani Uanx EA are hours according to your VPS or your Computer System hours, not broker hours

    Input Parameters
    • Pair To Trade : input the pair you want to use
    • Prefix / Suffix Pairs :
    •   prefix : #EURUSD >>> prefix : #
    • prefix : #.EURUSD >>> prefix : #.
    • suffix  : EURUSDc >>> suffix : c
    • suffix  : EURUSD-i >>> suffix : -i
    • Max opened pair: Maximum trading open at once
    • max spread : maximum spread value
    • Minimum Second : minimum time in seconds to trigger the EA signal
    • Minimum Point: minimum point in candle units to trigger the EA signal
    • TakeProfit: Takepofit in point value units
    • Stoploss: Stoploss in units of point value per candle (recommendation if you don't use a martiangle)
    • Trading type : Hedging/Non Hedging
    • Reverse Trade : reverse signal trigger
    • trade again after pair close P/L : setting so that pairs that are already open and closed P/L will not open again on the same day
    • lot mode : fix lot / autocompound
    • close percentage in profit : close all trades if you have reached the total profit in percent
    • close percentage in loss: close all trades if you have reached the total loss in percent
    • (NewUpdate) Close $ BEP : close all open positions when it hits profit the input $
    Need to know:
    1. If you use martingale as best as possible to fill Stoploss: 0 & Close Precentage Loss: greater than 10% (cutloss system)
    2. it is recommended to use a small broker spread
    3. You can adjust the recommended presets according to your balance resistance


    Preset input recommendations? download here: Click Here































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