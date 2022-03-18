EA Dragon Golden is an EA with a scalping strategy system following the trend candle or reverse, it is recommended to use large and sufficient equity because this EA is a martiangle system and can be used for hedging.

Due to many requests to return to the previous version, this product is currently the old version of Dragon Golden. If you want a new product you can download it here : Agape Advisor





IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus!

Only 4 download of the EA left at $99! Next price --> $199

Symbol XAUUSD And for other pairs Timeframe M5 Test From 2019 Settings Preset XAUUSD Preset You can explore to get the best set for your version Info default setting for gold on TF M5, using a cent account for balance resistance -------------- ---------------------------------------------------- Brokers Anything Minimum Deposit $100 for cent / pair Recommend Deposit $500 for cent /pair Feature Filter Maksimal spread, slippage and many more Suggest Use Default Setting and Cent Account, Autolot use 5.000/0.01



Features:

Modifiable comments

Autolot Added

Slippage & Spread Filter

Solid backtest and live performance

Daily Target settings

settings Take Profit Virtual

Virtual Trailing by Money Setting (if you use this, you must clear the value of Closing Profit Hedging in $)

Setting (if you use this, you must clear the value of Maximal Lot Setting

Setting New Panel Instruction and Info

and Info News Filter

Much cheaper than available high-quality alternatives

Maximal Pair Open for Multichart Setting ( it works if in 1 MT4 there are several pairs with the same magic number, then it can function to limit the number of pairs that will be opened )

Requirements

To enable News Filter Trading, tick the "Allow WebRequest" option and add "dailyfx.com", "ec.forexprostools.com" to the list of URLs for WebRequest. To do this, open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add the following: "dailyfx.com ","ec.forexprostools.com" and press "OK". The EA takes news from the specified websites.