Dragon Golden

5

EA Dragon Golden is an EA with a scalping strategy system following the trend candle or reverse, it is recommended to use large and sufficient equity because this EA is a martiangle system and can be used for hedging.

Due to many requests to return to the previous version, this product is currently the old version of Dragon Golden. If you want a new product you can download it here : Agape Advisor

IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus!

Only 4 download of the EA left at $99!

Next price --> $199

Symbol XAUUSD And for other pairs
Timeframe M5
Test From 2019
Settings Preset XAUUSD Preset You can explore to get the best set for your version
Info default setting for gold on TF M5, using a cent account for balance resistance
 --------------  ----------------------------------------------------
Brokers  Anything
Minimum Deposit $100 for cent / pair
Recommend Deposit $500 for cent /pair
Feature Filter Maksimal spread, slippage and many more
Suggest Use Default Setting and Cent Account, Autolot use 5.000/0.01

Features:

  • Modifiable comments
  • Autolot Added
  • Slippage & Spread Filter
  • Solid backtest and live performance
  • Daily Target settings
  • Take Profit Virtual 
  • Trailing by Money Setting (if you use this, you must clear the value of Closing Profit Hedging in $)
  • Maximal Lot Setting
  • New Panel Instruction and Info
  • News Filter 
  • Much cheaper than available high-quality alternatives
  • Maximal Pair Open for Multichart Setting ( it works if in 1 MT4 there are several pairs with the same magic number, then it can function to limit the number of pairs that will be opened )

Requirements

To enable News Filter Trading, tick the "Allow WebRequest" option and add "dailyfx.com", "ec.forexprostools.com" to the list of URLs for WebRequest. To do this, open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add the following: "dailyfx.com ","ec.forexprostools.com" and press "OK". The EA takes news from the specified websites.

Reviews 6
Sam Chung
54
Sam Chung 2023.04.12 16:32 
 

A stable scalping EA. A great one

Yan Hung Kwok
280
Yan Hung Kwok 2023.04.11 18:39 
 

excellent,It makes me a good profit!

Man Hong Luk
190
Man Hong Luk 2023.04.11 15:59 
 

Great EA, there was new update and add new filter. It will seem more safety.

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AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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Sam Chung
54
Sam Chung 2023.04.12 16:32 
 

A stable scalping EA. A great one

Maldini Yoga Pratama
2783
Reply from developer Maldini Yoga Pratama 2023.04.12 16:33
Thanks you,hope you get profit!
Yan Hung Kwok
280
Yan Hung Kwok 2023.04.11 18:39 
 

excellent,It makes me a good profit!

Maldini Yoga Pratama
2783
Reply from developer Maldini Yoga Pratama 2023.04.12 14:50
Thanks you,hope you get profit!
Man Hong Luk
190
Man Hong Luk 2023.04.11 15:59 
 

Great EA, there was new update and add new filter. It will seem more safety.

Maldini Yoga Pratama
2783
Reply from developer Maldini Yoga Pratama 2023.04.12 14:50
Thanks you,hope you get profit!
Happy Scalper
1040
Happy Scalper 2023.04.10 05:12 
 

Great EA! I use default settings on XAUUSD Min5. Much safer in my opinion. Very stable profits.

Maldini Yoga Pratama
2783
Reply from developer Maldini Yoga Pratama 2023.04.11 13:40
Thanks you,hope you get profit!
Ka Wai Liu
308
Ka Wai Liu 2023.04.05 11:07 
 

good EA!

Maldini Yoga Pratama
2783
Reply from developer Maldini Yoga Pratama 2023.04.11 13:40
Thanks you,hope you get profit!
Torsten Manthey
133
Torsten Manthey 2023.02.17 11:16 
 

Hi. Ich habe den Dragon Golden jetzt seit einigen Wochen im Einsatz und bin sehr zufrieden!!

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