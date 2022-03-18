Dragon Golden
- Experts
-
Maldini Yoga PratamaFor More Information Contact Me on Telegram @mamasagoy
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 26 May 2023
- Activations: 5
EA Dragon Golden is an EA with a scalping strategy system following the trend candle or reverse, it is recommended to use large and sufficient equity because this EA is a martiangle system and can be used for hedging.
Due to many requests to return to the previous version, this product is currently the old version of Dragon Golden. If you want a new product you can download it here : Agape Advisor
IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus!
Only 4 download of the EA left at $99!
Next price --> $199
|Symbol
|XAUUSD And for other pairs
|Timeframe
|M5
|Test From
|2019
|Settings
|Preset XAUUSD Preset You can explore to get the best set for your version
|Info
|default setting for gold on TF M5, using a cent account for balance resistance
|--------------
|----------------------------------------------------
|Brokers
|Anything
|Minimum Deposit
|$100 for cent / pair
|Recommend Deposit
|$500 for cent /pair
|Feature
|Filter Maksimal spread, slippage and many more
|Suggest
|Use Default Setting and Cent Account, Autolot use 5.000/0.01
Features:
- Modifiable comments
- Autolot Added
- Slippage & Spread Filter
- Solid backtest and live performance
- Daily Target settings
- Take Profit Virtual
- Trailing by Money Setting (if you use this, you must clear the value of Closing Profit Hedging in $)
- Maximal Lot Setting
- New Panel Instruction and Info
- News Filter
- Much cheaper than available high-quality alternatives
- Maximal Pair Open for Multichart Setting ( it works if in 1 MT4 there are several pairs with the same magic number, then it can function to limit the number of pairs that will be opened )
Requirements
To enable News Filter Trading, tick the "Allow WebRequest" option and add "dailyfx.com", "ec.forexprostools.com" to the list of URLs for WebRequest. To do this, open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add the following: "dailyfx.com ","ec.forexprostools.com" and press "OK". The EA takes news from the specified websites.
A stable scalping EA. A great one