Dragon Fire Ultimate

Dragon Fire Ultimate Version is a tren following system for swing trading or scalping .trend based on candlesticks and look for corrections or continuations on the trend. you can use period candle or 7 or whatever you want . this time it is the ultimate version modified by our team which has many features that can be adjusted according to your needs in trading with robots. You can also do this backtest

Only 5download of the EA left at $79!

Next price --> $99

Symbol XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD AND OTHER
Timeframe Highrisk M1 - M15 | Medium Risk M30 - H1
Minimum Deposit $100 for cent
Recommend Deposit $500 for cent
Feature NOT sensitive to spread, slippage
 Suggest  Use Assistant Equity Centry for close all by $


Important in parameter input

  • False: If you choose a false reverse trade, the way to trade is to look for a correction after the count candle matches the input
  • True : If you choose reverse trade true then the trading method is to continue the count candle signal according to the input


We provide EA Comment input so you can change the comments according to your wishes


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Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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migueltorlu
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migueltorlu 2023.02.03 18:40 
 

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samfor
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Sun Bin
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