Dragon Fire Ultimate
- Experts
-
Maldini Yoga PratamaFor More Information Contact Me on Telegram @mamasagoy
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 1 August 2022
- Activations: 5
Dragon Fire Ultimate Version is a tren following system for swing trading or scalping .trend based on candlesticks and look for corrections or continuations on the trend. you can use period candle or 7 or whatever you want . this time it is the ultimate version modified by our team which has many features that can be adjusted according to your needs in trading with robots. You can also do this backtest
Only 5download of the EA left at $79!
Next price --> $99
|Symbol
|XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD AND OTHER
|Timeframe
|Highrisk M1 - M15 | Medium Risk M30 - H1
|Minimum Deposit
|$100 for cent
|Recommend Deposit
|$500 for cent
|Feature
|NOT sensitive to spread, slippage
|Suggest
| Use Assistant Equity Centry for close all by $
Important in parameter input
- False: If you choose a false reverse trade, the way to trade is to look for a correction after the count candle matches the input
- True : If you choose reverse trade true then the trading method is to continue the count candle signal according to the input
We provide EA Comment input so you can change the comments according to your wishes
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