Dragon Fire Ultimate Version is a tren following system for swing trading or scalping .trend based on candlesticks and look for corrections or continuations on the trend. you can use period candle or 7 or whatever you want . this time it is the ultimate version modified by our team which has many features that can be adjusted according to your needs in trading with robots. You can also do this backtest

Only 5download of the EA left at $79! Next price --> $99

Symbol XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD AND OTHER Timeframe Highrisk M1 - M15 | Medium Risk M30 - H1 Minimum Deposit $100 for cent Recommend Deposit $500 for cent Feature NOT sensitive to spread, slippage Suggest Use Assistant Equity Centry for close all by $







Important in parameter input

False: If you choose a false reverse trade, the way to trade is to look for a correction after the count candle matches the input

True : If you choose reverse trade true then the trading method is to continue the count candle signal according to the input





We provide EA Comment input so you can change the comments according to your wishes



