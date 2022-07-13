SK Simple CCI EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 13 July 2022
The trade of this EA is based on The Commodity Channel Index (CCI)is a momentum-based oscillator used to help determine when an investment vehicle is reaching a condition of being uptrend or downtrend.
with customizable lot size (use martingale or not), stop-loss, and take-profit levels.
-
Easy to use and Simple
-
Recommended Timeframe M30, H1 others timeframes with the appropriate settings.
-
A low latency vps is always recommended.
-
Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols
- Built-in Equity Protection
How its work ?
Simple cross above CCI(+) thesholds -> Buy, cross below CCI( - ) thesholds -> Sell.
EA Setting
- Lots Setting - you can set the lotsize for the first trade, use martingale or not.
- Indicator Setting - Select the threshold values, Periods to entry signal.
- Exit Setting - Choose your SL/TP for your Exit level.
- Screener Setting - Set your EMA trend to allow open buy/sell orders.
- Protection Setting - Stop EA when getting a large drawdown or consecutive loss.
Note for a better result
- Optimization experience is required to Download the robot.
- Use more extended periods or higher thresholds to reduce a drawdown.
- In general, CCI uses Typical price some pairs work some pairs use another applied price.
Easy/Ready to use
I am glad to provide free products for a better trader community.
Author
Sakkarin Trader, private investor and speculator, founder of SK Trading Company.