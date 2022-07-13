SK Simple CCI EA

The trade of this EA is based on The Commodity Channel Index​ (CCI)is a momentum-based oscillator used to help determine when an investment vehicle is reaching a condition of being uptrend or downtrend.

with customizable lot size (use martingale or not), stop-loss, and take-profit levels.

Easy to use and Simple

Recommended Timeframe M30, H1 others timeframes with the appropriate settings.

A low latency vps is always recommended.

Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols

Built-in Equity Protection

Support us by open My recommended broker.

Exness



Tickmill



How its work ?

Simple cross above CCI(+) thesholds -> Buy, cross below CCI( - ) thesholds -> Sell.

EA Setting

Lots Setting - you can set the lotsize for the first trade, use martingale or not.

Indicator Setting - Select the threshold values, Periods to entry signal.

Exit Setting - Choose your SL/TP for your Exit level.

Screener Setting - Set your EMA trend to allow open buy/sell orders.

Protection Setting - Stop EA when getting a large drawdown or consecutive loss.

Note for a better result Optimization experience is required to Download the robot.

Use more extended periods or higher thresholds to reduce a drawdown.

In general, CCI uses Typical price some pairs work some pairs use another applied price.

Easy/Ready to use

I am glad to provide free products for a better trader community.

Author

Sakkarin Trader, private investor and speculator, founder of SK Trading Company.







