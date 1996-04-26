

The R[2] Forex Indicator is a complete Forex Trading System working on major forex pairs on 15 Minutes time frame, and it draws:

Low Dot / High Dot to spot potential turning points

/ to spot potential Buy Arrows and Sell Arrows to help you enter the trades with the perfect timing

and to help you enter the trades with the perfect timing A two colors dotted line to show the trend in action and the target for reversal signals



I invite you to watch my Videos on YouTube where I show the R[2] Strategy and how I personally trade with it, and also to join my Free Telegram R[2] Strategy Group in order to always be updated on both R[2] Forex & R[2] Gold Strategies and Indicators. You can decide to trade following the R[2] Forex Strategy or you could use it as great add on to your own strategy.



Other Indicator Features

All the indicator's signals are not repainting

Recommended pairs are EurUsd, GbpUsd, UsdChf, AudUsd, EurJpy, UsdJpy, UsdCad, EurGbp

You can decide to spot only the Dot Signals or only the Arrow Signals

Integrated pop-up and Sound Alert for all the signals







