R2 Forex


The R[2] Forex Indicator is a complete Forex Trading System working on major forex pairs on 15 Minutes time frame, and it draws:

  • Low Dot / High Dot to spot potential turning points
  • Buy Arrows and Sell Arrows to help you enter the trades with the perfect timing
  • A two colors dotted line to show the trend in action and the target for reversal signals


I invite you to watch my Videos on YouTube where I show the R[2] Strategy and how I personally trade with it, and also to join my Free Telegram R[2] Strategy Group in order to always be updated on both R[2] Forex & R[2] Gold Strategies and Indicators.  You can decide to trade following the R[2] Forex Strategy or you could use it as  great add on to your own strategy.


Other Indicator Features

  • All the indicator's signals are not repainting 
  • Recommended pairs are EurUsd, GbpUsd, UsdChf, AudUsd, EurJpy, UsdJpy, UsdCad, EurGbp
  • You can decide to spot only the Dot Signals or only the Arrow Signals
  • Integrated pop-up and Sound Alert for all the signals


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All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
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R2 Gold
Tommaso Nardini
Indicators
The   R[2] Gold   Indicator is a complete  Trading System   working on   GOLD (XAUUSD)   on   5 Minutes   time frame, and it draws: Low Dot / High Dot to spot potential turning points Buy Arrows  and  Sell Arrows  to help you enter the trades with the perfect timing A two colors dotted line to show the trend in action and the target for reversal signals I invite you to watch my   Videos   on   YouTube   where I show the   R[2] Strategy   and how I personally trade with it, and also to join my
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